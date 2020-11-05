England lockdown: Which MPs voted against new measures and why?

Police in Trafalgar Square, London, during the first day of a national lockdown

MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a four-week coronavirus lockdown in England which shut pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops and saw people urged to stay home.

The result was announced in the chamber on Wednesday as 516 ayes to 38 noes – a government majority of 478. While Tory loyalists and Labour both backed the measures – which came into effect on 5 November and last until 2 December – prime minister Boris Johnson suffered a bigger-than-expected rebellion.

Some 32 Conservative MPs defied the whips to vote against the second national lockdown, with two more acting as tellers for the noes.

A further four DUP MPs and one independent also voted against the measures.

Former Tory prime minister Theresa May, who abstained, accused Mr Johnson of choosing data to fit his coronavirus policies, as she insisted the government must reveal the economic cost of lockdown.

While the result was announced in the chamber as 38 noes, the division list later released by the Commons authorities sparked confusion as it only showed 37 names.

The Independent understands the authorities are confident 38 MPs voted against and are working to identify the missing vote.

Here is the list of every MP who voted against the second lockdown, and the reasons why Tory MPs rebelled.

Conservative MPs:

Adam Afriyie (Windsor) Criticised previous measures as “destructive” and “morally wrong” after the announcement people who fail to self-isolate could face £10,000 fine

Peter Bone (Wellingborough) Compared arguments for lockdown to Tony Blair's so-called "dodgy dossier" on Iraqi weapons of mass destruction

Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West) Said the government was reaching too far into people’s private and family lives

Steve Brine (Winchester) Believes the UK should focus on strict border controls with airport testing and test and trace rather than relying on a lockdown “that sees cycle of despair on repeat”

Christopher Chope (Christchurch) Has previously said lockdowns in any form are the “wrong strategy” and accused the health secretary of “gross scaremongering”

Philip Davies (Shipley) Accused Matt Hancock of “seemingly relishing the power of seeking to micromanage every aspect of everybody’s life” rather than building NHS capacity

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) Wants to see more evidence of the lockdown’s chances of success and an explanation of why Cambridgeshire (tier 1) should be treated the same as high-risk areas

Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) Also voted against Labour’s motion for free school meals for children over the holidays

Richard Drax (South Dorset) Said the first lockdown had already failed and criticised guidelines for visiting relatives in care homes

Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) Believes we should have continued with the tier system for longer, raising concerns over the effect on the economy, businesses and job losses

Marcus Fysh (Yeovil) Criticised “one size fits all” lockdown approach and favoured regional restrictions

Chris Green (Bolton West) Stated the economic problems second lockdown would cause did not justify the measures.

James Grundy (Leigh) Called a total lockdown “destructive and devastating” back in October

Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) Said he is "very strongly” in favour of the tier system and criticised data and modelling

Gordon Henderson (Sittingbourne and Sheppey) Closed his Twitter account in 2012 after speaking out against the government's decision to redefine marriage for same-sex couples

David Jones (Clwyd West) Accused the UK government of producing evidence that "is obsolete and therefore unreliable"

Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) Said the science in favour of the lockdown “is questionable and the business case against it overwhelming”

Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet) Does not believe “the human and financial cost” of another closedown of the economy has been properly considered

Stephen McPartland (Stevenage) Cited concerns about mental health issues being forgotten along with the many workers who are still required to go to work

Esther McVey (Tatton) Argued “the world cannot be put on hold” and lockdowns were having a “disastrous effects” on livelihoods and health

