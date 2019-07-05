England 'legend' Karen Carney to retire after World Cup

Karen Carney announced her retirement before the third-place playoff. (Credit: Getty Images)

England ‘legend’ Karen Carney will retire from football after the Lionesses World Cup third-place play off on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder is set to call time on a groundbreaking career following their final tournament match against Sweden.

She has made 143 appearances for the Lionesses, scoring 32 times, finishing third at the 2015 World Cup as well as winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.

And the icon said her career - which featured a home Olympic Games appearance in 2012 - was beyond her ‘wildest dreams’.

"To have played for England was my ultimate ambition and to do so at four World Cups and represent Team GB at a home Olympics was beyond the wildest dreams I had when first starting out," Carney said as she announced her departure from the game.



"I'd like to thank everyone who has made this all possible from my family and friends, everyone I have played for and worked with and, of course, the England squad and staff. I owe everything I have to all of them.

“I've probably known for quite a while now. My mind still wants to do everything, but I don't think my body can any more.

"My mind would want to continue until I was 100, but at some point your body tells you enough is enough, and I think I've got to that point.”

Carney also played for Birmingham, Arsenal and Chicago.

Her colleagues and manager alike praised her status as a ‘legend’ of the game.

England manager Phil Neville said: "Karen deserves all the plaudits that will come her way. It's been a privilege to work with her over the past 18 months, but even more special has been the chance to get to know someone who is an incredible person and a special team-mate.



"While she will not want a fuss, Karen is someone who deserves total recognition and respect as a true legend of the game."

A player who I looked up massively growing up and still to this day, learnt so much from this wizard. Absolute honour to train, play and to call you a team mate. Absolute legend, wish you all the luck in the future. Love your face moomin! @karenjcarney 🧙🏼‍♂️❤️ https://t.co/y8xOX6hMuF — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) July 5, 2019

International team-mate Beth Mead labelled Carney a ‘wizard’.

She wrote on Twitter: "A player who I looked up massively growing up and still to this day, learnt so much from this wizard. Absolute honour to train, play and to call you a team mate. Absolute legend, wish you all the luck in the future."

‘What a player...a great’

Our captain, @KarenjCarney, has today announced her retirement from football.



Congratulations on a fantastic career, Kaz! 👏💙https://t.co/bxwufQYv9W — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 5, 2019

Karen Carney is the first female player I whose career I have followed from coming through as a youngster to her retirement. Ending it as a Chelsea captain means my club will have a big whole to feel on and off the pitch. A legend of the game. All the best @karenjcarney 👏 💙 https://t.co/FJaYVc0VQZ — Jack Target (@JTarget23) July 5, 2019

My god what a player @karenjcarney has been. 32 next month, but she’s been involved at the top level for what seems like forever. 2012 will always be the Karen Carney FA Cup Final, dragged her home team through to win that cup. I AM NOT READY FOR A KAREN CARNEYLESS FOOTBALL WORLD — Chris Pugh (@AWCAIB) July 5, 2019

The Great Karen Carney is to retire after the Sweden match, 4 World cups ,143 Caps for her country, WE salute YOU and Thank You, The end of a Era pic.twitter.com/TUUkNpokqv — Alex brown (@Alexbro11802008) July 5, 2019