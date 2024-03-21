England kit’s multi-coloured St George’s Cross branded ‘virtue signalling woke nonsense’

England's kit for Euro 2024 features a St George's flag - Sport_Scans

England’s new football kit for Euro 2024 has provoked outrage among traditionalists over its inclusion of a multi-coloured St George’s Cross on the back of the shirt collar.

Manufacturer Nike has replaced the traditional all-red cross with one featuring pink and blue stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the national flag.

The new strip, which England will wear for the first time in their friendly against Brazil on Saturday, was launched on Monday with a promise to “celebrate football heroes of the past with a modern twist”.

Highlighting the “new” flag, Nike wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “A playful update to the St. George appears on the collar to unite and inspire.”

But the move has been condemned by traditionalists, including Nigel Farage and MPs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke Smith.

Farage branded the design an “absolute joke”, adding on GB News: “It bears no relationship to the St George’s Cross whatsoever.

“If the England football team think that’s acceptable, well, why on earth would you be apologetic about Englishness if you’re going to play for England in the European football finals? I think it’s an absolute joke.”

Reform UK MP Anderson dismissed the move as “virtue signalling woke nonsense”, telling the Daily Express: “The left have a nerve to ask me why I want my country back.

“This virtue signalling, namby-pamby, pearl-clutching woke nonsense must stop. Any more of this and I’ll be on the first flight to Rwanda.”

The new kits – which will also be worn by England at this summer’s European Championship, as well as by the Lionesses and England Para teams – cost £124.99 in adult sizes and £119.99 for children.

Clarke-Smith said: “Maybe somebody in the design department misheard Three Lions and instead went for three lines on a shirt.

“I’m not sure what this is supposed to be, but it certainly looks nothing like our flag and I’m not sure it needs an ‘update’ either.

“That said, I doubt they’ll shift many at those sort of prices.”

It was not just politicians who opposed the new design, with comedian Jason Manford writing on X: “Oh dear…this is not gonna go down well! what a weird thing to do tho! A US company having a cheeky play with another countries flag, let’s go back to Umbro I say, we won the World Cup in that kit.”