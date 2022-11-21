A crowd of angry fans gathered outside the ticketing centre at the Khalifa stadium, demanding their tickets from harried stadium staff - England kick off World Cup in front of thousands of empty seats after Fifa app glitch causes ticket chaos - Bill Gardner/Telegraph

England kicked off their World Cup against Iran in front of thousands of empty seats after hundreds of supporters discovered their tickets had disappeared from their official tournament app.

A crowd of angry fans gathered outside the ticketing centre at the Khalifa stadium, demanding their tickets from harried stadium staff.

Supporters of both teams as well as Qatari locals said they had experienced the same issue on their Fifa Ticketing app. Some in the crowd blamed Fifa chief executive Gianni Infantino, chanting “Infantino out!”

It is estimated the stadium was around 80 per cent full at kick-off.

England fan Gavin Davis, 35, said he had bought tickets for himself and his family but found they had vanished from the Qatar 2022 app this morning.

“I woke up to find a message saying tickets not found,” he said.

“I’ve bought tickets for the whole family - it’s cost me about £800.

“I went to the centre in the middle of Doha and they told me to go to the game. Now there’s a huge queue and no one seems to know what’s going on. It’s a shambles.”

Martin Shears, 44, said he has been sent to three separate stadium entrances to resolve the problem and feared he would inevitably miss much of the match.

“Qatar is supposed to be this technologically advanced country but they can’t even get an app sorted. I’ve paid all this money and I’m stuck outside.”

England fan Ali Azarian wrote: “I’m in Qatar trying to get into the England Iran match. I along with about 500 other people cannot get in because our tickets have vanished from the fifa app. Won’t accept email confirmation and no one is willing to help.”

Stadium staff soon began announcing through loudspeakers that anyone with an email confirmation would be allowed through the gate.

A Fifa source admitted that some spectators were experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets but said technicians were working on solving the issue. Fans should check the email accounts for further instructions, they said.

“We thank fans for their understanding as we work to fix the issue as soon as possible,” the source added.