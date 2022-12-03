How England kept Test alive in stunning session - Ben Stokes - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

In the second session on day three, England looked like a team beginning to flag.

They had known the pitch was flat – even they could not score 657 in just 101 overs if it was not. But they had been in the field more than four sessions, and Pakistan had as many centurions as England had taken wickets: three. The hosts were still 47 runs from avoiding the follow-on, but this game felt destined for a draw.

Already, they had been in the field 12 overs longer than Pakistan, and shoulders were threatening to drop. Liam Livingstone had been unable to bowl – or even take the field – due to a knee injury. The three seamers had bowled little, due to the lack of encouragement for them, and the ball had gone soft. Babar Azam looked ready for the long haul, with his century feeling more like a jumping off point than a milestone of any meaning. A decent morning session, in which they had eventually chiselled out Pakistan’s top three, felt a distant memory.

By the time England left the field at stumps – all broad smiles, high fives and back slaps – the picture looked different. In the final session of the day, their discipline and togetherness had been rewarded with four more Pakistan wickets that kept their hopes of victory alive. Pakistan’s batters had been playing for time by swapping their helmets for caps, and now could not leave the field fast enough.

England had regrouped strongly at tea, in the knowledge that evening sessions are short due to fading light. They returned with aggression. In the first over, Ollie Robinson had found a rarity: a play and miss, from Saud Shakeel, outside off-stump. It was an ugly waft that betrayed a loss of concentration, with the batter further discombobulated by keeper Ollie Pope’s narrow miss when shying at the stumps. So Robinson bowled an identical ball, and the nick came.

How England kept Test alive in stunning session - Babar Azam - Tanveer Shahzad/Reuters

The door was ajar, but a counterattack from Mohammad Rizwan, and more serene progress from Babar dampened England once more. It did not stop Ben Stokes trying all sorts, with unconventional field placings and plenty of bowling changes. Eventually, one of them paid dividends, with Babar lazily cutting Will Jacks’ first ball back straight to point. England were into a long tail.

Brendon McCullum spoke this week about seizing moments in Pakistan, where they come along so rarely. So with a new batter, Agha Salman, at the crease, Stokes crowded him with fielders, and went further on the attack to Rizwan, too. It worked immediately, as he flicked Jimmy Anderson straight to the catcher at midwicket. It was Anderson’s first Test wicket in Pakistan, but he deserves credit for Jacks’s wicket too, as he was into a terrific spell of reverse-swing, pitching the ball right up.

England remained on the attack until stumps, and were desperate to remain on the field. Their reward was Naseem Shah’s wicket, well caught in the deep by Jack Leach, despite the dark. Claustrophobic due to the close company – and perhaps a word or two in his ear – Naseem had been intent on attacking.

England's James Anderson - Anjum Naveed/AP

Jacks called the day a “game of patience”, and he was right. “Days like today if you are not tight as a unit, they would finish 500-2,” he added.

Joe Root, who bowled plenty of overs too and was even unafraid to throw in a series of bouncers, felt the key was constant tweaking.

“That last session, all the hard work leading into that came to fruition,” he said. “It was very attritional, we had to be very creative trying a number of things searching for wickets and we got our rewards at the back end from some really hard work.

"If you feel like you have no chance, it makes it extremely hard. We tried to keep it fun and interesting, getting them to think outside the box as well.”

Eventually, those rewards arrived.