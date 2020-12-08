England keep on winning but Eddie Jones needs to let the genie out of the bottle

And so ends perhaps the least auspicious year in professional Test rugby history. You know it has been bad when the northern hemisphere’s champion team are openly jeered on their home turf, when the creative element of their game virtually disappears and when the England coach dismisses any criticism of his team’s style as “childish”. The curse of Covid-19 has, to some extent, been the least of it.



Clearly, there is a risk of conflating two different things. Eddie Jones and England do not draw up or adjudicate the laws that have led the sport down a tactical cul-de-sac. Nor is it Jones’s fault that many of the teams England faced this year, with the notable exception of France, are either fading or in the process of rebuilding. Fifteen wins in their past 17 Tests suggests England are doing something right.

But even allowing for these dark pandemic-affected times and the descent of the sport into something that might have caused William Webb Ellis to flee in the opposite direction, Jones’s England are becoming a grimly fascinating case study. The more often they win – and Sunday’s sudden-death extra-time success over France secured them a second trophy in five weeks – the less joy they are bringing to millions of their own supporters.

England are entitled to play in whatever way they like. Nor is there anything wrong, particularly at this time of year, with playing the pantomime villain. Confusing top-level rugby with a beauty contest is always a mistake, England’s forwards are impressively committed and the defence are rarely breached. Well-executed tactical kicking, moreover, is a key aspect of the game and, individually, the dressing room contains numerous charming and talented men.

There is just one over-arching problem: there seems no one prepared to tell Jones when enough is enough. To watch George Ford, an intuitive fly-half with excellent vision, not even contemplating any other course of action other than routinely pumping the ball skywards is a chronic waste of talent on multiple levels. At times it almost feels as if England have been brainwashed and are in the grip of an obsessive cult.

England’s spiritual leader is certainly in spiteful, puff adder-ish mode these days whenever he spies a Dictaphone, even via Zoom. Control freaks seldom react well when their decisions are queried and it is an achingly long time since Jones was publicly wrong about anything.

If the Rugby Football Union is remotely interested, it may care to listen to the sneering tone of Sunday’s media briefing. “Don’t ask stupid questions,” he rasped when someone had the temerity to ask if an alternative to mediocre kick-tennis may conceivably exist. “That’s what the game demands.” So should people expect more of the same in the 2021 Six Nations? “How would I know? You guys can coach better than me, you’re all so clever, you tell me.”

How it all made one yearn for his wise-cracking alter ego, genius Eddie, the architect of Japan’s gravity-defying World Cup victory over South Africa in Brighton in 2015. When he puts his mind to it, there are few sharper analysts in any sport. Unfortunately he is now in total thrall to the idea that English rugby is entirely about bullying the opposition, perhaps with a couple of backline options belatedly bolted on before the 2023 World Cup. As Sunday reminded everyone, such an approach will ultimately take teams only so far.

It is hardly as if anyone else has played consistently dazzling rugby either but how often this year have England fully added up to the sum of their parts? They have certainly not progressed as much as they should have done or, ironically, showed huge vision in 2020. Again, the psychological effects of living in a bubble should not be underestimated but the opportunity to freshen minds and bodies selectorially has been largely rejected.



Would it really have hurt to start Dan Robson, Joe Simmonds, Ben Earl or Max Malins at some stage in the autumn, instead of grinding on with the tried and tested? Is Jones’s pragmatic but deeply conservative gameplan bringing the best out of those he does pick? Just occasionally, performing well and losing can be beneficial if it helps the team to advance in the longer term. It certainly felt like that on Sunday from a French perspective, so much so that their return to London for a Six Nations rematch in March cannot come soon enough.

In short, Jones’s England should draw inspiration from Psalm 121 and lift up their eyes unto the hills. They also need to realise that, regardless of the law interpretations, their public’s patience is wearing thin. If you talk about smashing everyone like Viv Richards and then proceed to prod around like Phil Tufnell, is it really the media’s fault when they point this out?

Shooting the messenger remains one of Jones’s hobbies but, in between polishing his autumn trophies and perfecting his José Mourinho impressions, he may want to spend Christmas reflecting on the value of humility. England should kick on in 2021 but only if they resolve to show greater ambition.