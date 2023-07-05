England keep Ashes hopes alive with T20 win over Australia

Heather Knight's use of England's spinners - Sophie Ecclestone (centre) provided the winning formula - Getty Images/Warren Little

How to solve a problem like Australia? It looks like England have finally found the answer. Their hopes of winning the Ashes for the first time since 2014 hang by a thread after recovering from a middle-order collapse to clinch a vital victory over Australia.

England, who trail 6-2 in the series, still have to win all four remaining white-ball games to regain the Ashes and should they succeed, it will surely mark one of sport’s greatest comebacks.

On a night when a record 20,328-strong crowd were treated to a scintillating spectacle, Australia, who won the toss and decided to bowl, required 20 from the remaining six balls after England had posted a target of 187. But the tourists didn’t have enough in the tank, and falling to their first defeat for more than two years, England clinched a rare victory by three runs.

Australia simply do not lose. Beating this supreme outfit – who had only lost once in their last 24 T20 internationals - had become more of a psychological challenge rather than a physical one for Jon Lewis’ dogged side.

England had lacked the power play last Saturday at Edgbaston, but on a mild July evening they came out firing with their Ashes series on the line. Danni Wyatt posted a respectable 76 of 46 balls in an innings that was not without drama for England, as Australia ripped into England’s middle-order. They were cruising at 100-1, before losing 5 wickets for runs in 23 balls. It was more akin to watching a game of jenga than cricket, which saw captain Heather Knight traipse off for a golden duck on her 100th T20 appearance.

By the time Nat Sciver Brunt took over the bowling, it was do or die for England. Australia matched England’s power play before Sarah Glenn bowled Alyssa Healy, who made 37 off 19 balls. They say lightning strikes twice and sure enough soon it was Australia’s turn to suffer their own uncharacteristic collapse, slipping to 75-4 after being 59-0 up.

Dani Gibson took her first international wicket, extracting Beth Mooney, before Tahlia McGrath was run out after some intuitive thinking from Charlie Dean, who lay spread-eagle on the grass. Sophie Ecclestone, who had been heroic in stabilising England towards the end of their own innings, leapt like a gazelle to catch Ashley Gardner’s chip. Suddenly, England had their tails up.

By the time Knight superbly caught Annabel Garder’s hit at mid-off, the 20,328-strong crowd - a record for a standalone women’s international in this country - started to believe.

The game began to violently swing towards Australia after Ellyse Perry added reinforcements to her side’s innings – with Georgia Wareham smashing consecutive sixes – before the latter was hunted down by Lauren Bell.

The One Hundred, which has done wonders for the profile of women’s cricket in this country, was launched at this ground two years ago. This was a night when England leaned into that feel-good spirit. They may be down, but they are certainly not out.