Rugby Union: England international Danny Cipriani charged over nightclub assault

Danny Cipriani is preparing for his first season with Gloucester, having turned down a number of lucrative offers to move abroad and stay in the Premiership.

England rugby union player Danny Cipriani has been arrested and charged by police in Jersey over an incident at a nightclub.

Police said he had been charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on licensed premises.

The flyhalf’s club side, Gloucester, says the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the Channel island.

The club said in a statement: “Gloucester Rugby are very aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub.

“He was arrested and has since been charged.

“He will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.”

The 30 year old finally forced his way back into England selection this year and toured with the national side in South Africa back in June but he’s on his on his ‘last warning’ from coach Eddie Jones over his behaviour.

Cipriani has only played 16 tests since making his England debut in 2008, but his career has long been dogged by off-field incidents.

Before his international debut in 2008, he was axed from the matchday squad after being spotted leaving a nightclub at 12.30am two nights before England’s Six Nations match against Scotland.

Meanwhile, in June 2016 he was fined £7620 and banned for driving for 18 months after being found guilty of drink driving and crashing into a taxi the year before.



