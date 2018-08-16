Danny Cipriani arrested: England rugby player charged with assaulting police officer after nightclub incident

Danny Cipriani’s England career is almost certain to be over after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer at a nightclub in Jersey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The fly-half, who only returned to the England squad for the summer tour of South Africa, will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Gloucester confirmed that that the 30-year-old has been arrested following a late-night incident at a nightclub in St Helier, with Cipriani charged with assault on a police officer, common assault, resisting arrest, larceny and disorderly behaviour.

Cipriani is yet to play for Gloucester since joining them in the summer from Wasps, and was with the rest of the squad in Jersey on a pre-season tour ahead of the new Premiership season.

A club statement read: "Gloucester Rugby are very aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub.

danny-cipriani.jpg

Cipriani returned to the England side after a long spell away (Getty)

"He was arrested and has since been charged.

"He will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow morning."

A statement from Jersey Police said: “This morning 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.

“He has been remanded in custody until a court appearance at magistrates court at 10am tomorrow.”

Cipriani joined Gloucester at the end of last season in order to keep his international hopes alive, with the stand-off turning down lucrative offers from abroad to force his way back in international rugby. Having been left out of the England squad since 2015, Cipriani was recalled by Jones for the three Tests against the Springboks in June, and he came on as a replacement in the second-Test defeat in Bloemfontein before starting the third Test in Cape Town where here set-up Jonny May’s match-winning try.

But this latest incident threatens to cut short Cipriani’s return to the international set-up, with Jones previously reluctant to select him due to his past behaviour and the impact his presence could have on the squad.

danny-cipriani-getty.jpg

Cipriani returned to the England squad in June (Getty)

Speaking in May after he recalled Cipriani, Jones warned: “If he’s a good character he could be in the team for a long time. If he’s a bad character, there’s always a plane back from Johannesburg.

“The baggage doesn’t worry me. It’s how he behaves in front of me. I can’t control what he’s done in the past. All I can do is control what he does in the future,”