England injury fear for Bukayo Saka ahead of Euros quarter-final against Ukraine

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday after suffering a “slight knock” in training.

Saka was a surprise starter in England’s final group game against the Czech Republic and kept his place for Tuesday’s historic win over Germany on Wednesday.

The Arsenal teenager faces a late fitness test ahead of the meeting with Andriy Shevchenko’s side in Rome, with the rest of the squad available.

"We've just got to check on Bukayo, who had a slight knock today," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

"Other than that everybody is available."

Phil Foden could be restored to the XI after sitting out the games against the Czechs and Germany, although the Manchester City forward is one of four players on a yellow card and another booking would rule him out of a Wembley potential semi-final.

Jack Grealish is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench and playing a part in both England goals against Germany.

Foden and Grealish are yet to be on the pitch together at the tournament but Southgate insisted they can play together.

“Absolutely they can work together," he said. "They've played for us in the past together. We've just got such a strong array of attacking talent.

“I've said all along it's impossible to keep everyone happy, to pick a team everybody will agree with. But we've got to pick the right players for the right moments, to sense what will cause the opposition the most problems, physically where all the players are at, when is the best time for them to have an impact.

"They've all been unbelievably respectful of their team-mates and the fact we have got this strength in depth.

“Raheem (Sterling) has been on fire. His goals have made it more difficult for some others to get in on that left side."

