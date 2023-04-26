England team to face France: Our writers select their 23s

England injury crisis offers revealing glimpse towards the future - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Ahead of England's Grand Slam decider against France, our team of rugby experts have picked who they think should in Simon Middleton's match-day squad.

Maggie Alphonsi

Helena Rowland may be lacking in gametime this season but she has enough Test-match experience to provide cover at full-back against a France side that will look to kick. She can also step up to take conversions, which have been a problem area for England.

Tatyana Heard, who has been one of England’s most consistent performers in the championship, continues her midfield partnership alongside Lagi Tuima. With Marlie Packer a major injury doubt, Sadia Kabeya slots in at seven in the pack which welcomes back Cath O’Donnell in the second row.

Charlie Morgan

This selection supposes that the influential trio of Hannah Botterman, Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall are all ruled out; a scenario that would set up a fascinating test of England’s forward depth. Starts for Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern feel important, as does Cath O’Donnell’s return. Zoe Aldcroft shifts to blindside flanker to maintain heft in the tight five.

In the back-line, I want to keep Ellie Killdunne at full-back while starting Helena Rowland. That requires a shake-up, with the outstanding Tatyana Heard moving to outside-centre. Natasha Hunt and Lucy Packer switch and Jess Breach comes back. Lagi Tuima and, especially, Claudia MacDonald can feel hard done by.

Fiona Tomas

This is probably the most vulnerable England have looked against France in recent years due to their rather big injury list. The key change comes in the midfield: Amber Reed is a much safer and experienced option outside Tatyana Heard, who will be tested against the best centre in the women’s game right now in Gabrielle Vernier. Natasha Hunt will yield greater impact off the bench.

Amy Cokayne has overtaken Lark Davies in the hooker stakes, while Sadia Kabeya moves to openside, pending Marlie Packer’s fitness. England need to nail down a regular No 8 but against Romane Menager, Alex Matthews remains the best option for now.