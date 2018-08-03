England have an hour to beat India on Saturday morning says Sam Curran as gripping first Test builds to crescendo

Young star Sam Curran admitted England face a make-or-break hour on Saturday morning as they endeavour to save the first Test against India.

The tourists require 84 runs to win while England are hunting five more wickets after a day where the momentum ebbed and flowed but rarely strayed in the favour of the hosts.

It was Curran who gave them any hope at all, first with the bat as he took the fight to the Indian seamers with a brilliant 63 and then with the ball, removing Ajinkya Rahane for just two runs as India fell to 63/4 and then 78/5 in their chase.

But Virat Kohli, as is his wont, led his team by example and steadied the ship with an unbeaten 43 that has India as favourites heading into Saturday’s play, though not according to Curran.

England-vs-India.jpg

England's Sam Curran appeals for LBW (PA)

“It’s pretty even,” he told Sky Sports.

“There is still a lot in the wicket for bat and ball. I had goosebumps listening to the Barmy Army chants and that first hour tomorrow is going to be crucial.

“If we can bowl well and take a couple up top, we will hopefully win.

“We bowled well again today, so it’s gonna be a good day. You win or lose that game in the first hour.”