England to host Zimbabwe in 2025 for first Test meeting in 22 years

Zimbabwe last played a Test in England in 2003 (Getty Images)

England are set to host Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day match in 2025, the first Test meeting between the sides in more than two decades.

Zimbabwe played their last Test in England back in 2003, with cricketing relations between the countries marred by political tensions while Robert Mugabe was leader of the African nation.

More broadly, Zimbabwe have struggled to arrange Test fixtures against the leading sides having been excluded from the World Test Championship, despite holding Full Member status. A 1-0 series defeat in the West Indies earlier this year ended a run of more than 18 months without a Test match.

“We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a Men’s Test match for the first time in two decades,” ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.

“Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

“We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition.”

The two sides will play a four-day match in late May 2025, with the venue for that game to be announced at a later date. England’s only other home Test commitment that summer is a five-match series against India, meaning the Zimbabwe Test will likely serve as a de-facto warm-up in a similar vein to the meeting with Ireland that preceded this year’s Ashes series.

“We are absolutely delighted to be playing bilateral cricket in England for the first time in over two decades,” Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said. “The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s.

“The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.

“This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play.”