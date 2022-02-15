England to host South Africa and India in ‘bumper year for women’s game’

England Women will host South Africa in a Test match for the first time in almost 20 years in June before ending a busy domestic summer with limited-overs series against India.

The Proteas will tour England from June to July, competing in a multi-format series which will begin with a one-off Test match – South Africa’s first four-day fixture since they faced India in 2014.

The last time England and South Africa faced each other in a Test was 2003, when they played two matches, at Shenley and Taunton, with the hosts winning the series 1-0.

This summer’s schedule will kick off with the LV= Insurance Test at Taunton beginning on June 27, followed by three Royal London one-day internationals and three Vitality T20is, the last of which is scheduled to take place on July 18.

England hosted India in a multi-format series including a Test match last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After the culmination of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred, India will visit for a second summer in a row for three T20s and three ODIs, the last of which will be at Lord’s on September 24.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce a compelling summer of international women’s cricket against two of the best teams in the world, in what is a bumper year for the women’s game,” managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor said.

“In particular, we are excited to be taking England Women back to Lord’s and up to the Riverside Ground as we continue to take the game to as many fans as possible.

“With the second edition of The Hundred and the historic opportunity to participate in the Commonwealth Games on home soil, we’re looking forward to seeing our players thrive on the biggest stages.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we keep seeing growth in our female participation numbers and I’m optimistic that a summer as action-packed as this, with more days broadcast than ever before, will continue to inspire more women and girls to play and watch the game.”

England Women’s Home Fixtures 2022

South Africa

LV= Insurance Test

Monday June 27-Thursday June 30: One-off Test: England v South Africa (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11am start)

Royal London Series

Monday July 11: 1st ODI: England v South Africa (The County Ground, Northampton, 2pm)

Friday July 15: 2nd ODI: England v South Africa (Bristol County Ground, 2pm)

Monday July 18: 3rd ODI: England v South Africa (The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 2pm)

Vitality IT20 Series

Thursday July 21: 1st T20. England v South Africa (The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 7pm)

Saturday July 23: 2nd T20: England v South Africa (New Road, Worcester, 2.30pm)

Monday July 25: 3rd T20: England v South Africa (The Incora County Ground, Derby, 6.30pm)

INDIA

Vitality IT20 Series

Saturday September 10: 1st Vitality IT20: England v India (The Riverside Ground, Durham, 7pm)

Tuesday September 13: 2nd Vitality IT20: England v India (The Incora County Ground, Derby, 6.30pm)

Thursday September 15: 3rd Vitality IT20: England v India (Bristol County Ground, 6.30pm)

Royal London Series