England hoping for fitness boost as Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes near return from injury

Courtney Lawes - England handed fitness boost with Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes poised for return - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

England are hoping for a timely fitness boost ahead of their Six Nations trip to Wales, with Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes both due back to club action this weekend.



Steve Borthwick’s side travel to Cardiff a week on Saturday but have navigated the opening two rounds without two of their mainstay forwards. Both Curry and Lawes captained England under previous head coach Eddie Jones but neither has yet featured in this year’s Six Nations, with Lawes not having made an international appearance all season.



Both are expected to play in the Premiership this weekend, however, in a significant boost to Borthwick. Curry’s brother, Ben, started in England’s Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland but was omitted from the squad for the Italy victory and could line up alongside Tom for Sale’s visit to Northampton on Saturday. Tom Curry has been out of action since January with a hamstring injury.



Lawes’s season has been plagued by injury, with the 33-year-old's latest – a calf strain – coming in Northampton’s hosting of La Rochelle last month.



“I’m doing well,” Lawes told Times Radio. “It’s been one of those seasons where I’ve not been able to stay on the field. When I first did my calf, everyone was thinking it could be a pretty long injury, six to eight weeks, maybe a bit more. Luckily, I tore it on the lower end, so it’s [only] a grade two. I should be back, hopefully, for Wales.”

Sale fly-half George Ford has recently returned to action and would be another option for Borthwick after getting some game time under his belt.



England travel to Cardiff a week on Saturday sitting third in the Six Nations table, with Wales languishing in bottom. Both sides, under their respective head coaches – Borthwick and Telegraph Sport columnist Warren Gatland – are at the start of a rebuilding phase, but the England head coach is wary of his Welsh adversary’s coaching acumen having worked together on the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour.



“I look at Warren and I have incredible respect for him as a coach,” Borthwick said. “I had the opportunity to coach with him in 2017 and the way he coaches is superb so I have a lot of respect for him. The fact he asked me to coach with the Lions in 2021 he must think there is something I can do well as a coach. He will set up his team really well. It is a brilliant challenge. It is going to be a tough challenge.”



In the wake of Ireland’s phenomenal victory over France on Saturday, in one of the Six Nations’ greatest ever Test matches, Borthwick did not shy away from the challenge he faces as head coach, admitting that England trail their two rivals.



“That was an incredible Test match [in Dublin],” he said. “The standard of those teams is phenomenal. If you can use this four-year cycle really well you should be in a good situation right now and they are. If you look at them, they are strong. We are a bit behind them. I can’t tell you how much but we are behind them. I can’t do anything about where they are but we are going to work really hard to catch up as fast as we can.



“I can’t answer [how quickly we can bridge that gap]. We are going to do the best we can to be as good as we can be. This is a process of a rebuild. I get the sense that people recognise this is a rebuild, I get a sense they recognise there is plenty to do here and we need to build some strengths here. The players have come through a tough time and I am asking them to do things in a different way and go out on the field and bring their strengths. Today I felt they started to embrace that. Last week there was a reticence to really jump right in. That is what I want them to do.”



Max Malins, the England wing, agreed with his head coach’s assessment.



“It was an incredible game,” Malins said. “The first half was so ferocious, pure intensity. You watch Ireland and it showed that they’re maybe a step ahead at the minute; such a well oiled machine. And the controlled chaos that France bring, they get so many good opportunities off the back of it. To watch those two teams going at it, it was impressive stuff



“We do want to reach that – time will tell. This is just the start. Yes, we want to get there – and as quickly as possible – but we don’t know how long it’s going to take. Hopefully over these past two performances you’ve seen a good start under this new regime, and certainly good foundations that we can build on.”