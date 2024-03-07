England hope ‘Super Manny’ can help break cycle of underachievement

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who will make his first start for England on Saturday, was playing for Taunton Titans a little over 10 months ago. Photograph: Dan Mullan/RFU Collection/Getty Images

It is not just England who are seeking to put the past behind them. In Australia they have conducted a lengthy review into the Wallabies’ failed World Cup campaign and come up with a list of recommendations almost as long as the Great Barrier Reef. Along with a massive “unapproved” overspend of A$2.6m [£1.34m], it emerged the players felt there was a lack of transparency about team selection and insufficient clarity around training.

Ring any bells? Back in 2017-18 when Eddie Jones was in charge of England, the Rugby Football Union ended up making more than 60 redundancies after a budget blowout of around £900,000. And in that 2018 Six Nations, England trailed in fifth, their worst finish in 31 years. Those who pay little heed to history’s lessons are, as they say, doomed to repeat them.

The review into England’s latest campaign has yet to be written but, as and when the RFU’s top brass convene, there is a risk of some serious deja vu. Lose to a rampant Ireland on Saturday and England, now under the coaching leadership of Steve Borthwick, will be on course for a fourth underwhelming Six Nations season in a row. As Borthwick and others have discovered, this cycle of underachievement – in stark contrast to Ireland’s consistent upward graph – is mighty hard to rectify overnight.

At the very least it requires a catalyst: either a striking result or a talented newcomer. In part Borthwick’s selection tweaks, with George Martin and Alex Mitchell returning, reflect the reality of his side’s underperformance against Scotland at Murrayfield. They would love to bounce back with a statement win but, for that to happen against this ultra-organised Irish side, they need something – or someone – capable of transforming the stadium vibe in a split second.

Step forward, then, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the country’s most athletic medical student, who is due to make his first Test start on the right wing, with Tommy Freeman shifting over to the left. A little over 10 months ago, on 23 April to be precise, Feyi-Waboso was playing in the back three for Taunton Titans in their final National One fixture against Leeds at the mighty Veritas Park. Now here he is starting at Twickenham, an inspiring role model for ambitious young backs everywhere.

They felt much the same about him at Taunton as England currently do: a likable, level-headed young man with lashings of natural talent. The big difference between then and now is his physique: when he reappeared in an Exeter singlet at the start of this season, having spent an intensive pre-season in the gym, he looked every inch the top pro athlete.

Super Manny? There are any number of cautionary tales that could be lobbed in at this point. Ollie Hassell-Collins was capped twice only to be summarily discarded. Henry Arundell was England’s golden boy as recently as the last World Cup; now he is playing in France and currently ineligible for his country. Joe Cokanasiga? Max Malins? Ollie Thorley? Adam Radwan? Ruaridh McConnochie? England, over the past five or six years, have been quicker to blood young thrusters than back them.

Borthwick, though, clearly likes what he sees in the 21-year-old and the Exeter wing’s decision to opt for England over Wales, where he was born, is already bearing fruit. His try at Murrayfield, ghosting in so late the Scottish defence were left clutching at shadows, illustrated the instinctive timing that sets class players apart and even missing training to sit a medical exam last week has not fazed him. “I sense he’s a guy who takes things in his stride,” Borthwick said. “He’s a really calm and composed character. Each challenge that has been thrown towards him, he’s risen to that level and I expect he’ll do the same again on Saturday. After I told him he was starting, he thanked me numerous times then asked: ‘What do you want from me?’ My message was: ‘I want you to get the ball in your hands as many times as possible.’”

Having also discovered that Feyi-Waboso is a talented pianist – “We’re yet to find something he’s not good at but we’ll keep trying,” promised Borthwick – the next trick is to get England’s backline playing more of the right notes in vaguely the right order. Counter Ireland’s strong kicking game, compete fiercely at the breakdown, disrupt their set piece and stop the visitors’ attack at source and could England orchestrate something special? While Ireland are looking to become the first nation to win back-to-back grand slams this century, rare is the Six Nations crown without at least one thorny moment.