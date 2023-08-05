England make history by reaching first Netball World Cup final

England have reached their first World Cup final after beating New Zealand in the semi-finals - Getty Images/Gallo Images

England created history as they reached the Netball World Cup final for the first time following a dramatic 46-40 win over holders New Zealand in Cape Town.

The Roses stayed on course to become the only nation other than Australia or New Zealand to lift the trophy in the modern era and sparked scenes of jubilation on their bench at the end of a thrilling semi-final.

Amid tears of ecstasy at the end as England made history, co-captain Layla Guscoth said: “This team has had a lot of criticism in the last year, everyone deserves [this] so much.

“We’re so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final … we celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow.”

England Coach Jess Thirlby said: “It feels brilliant. I’m a little bit overwhelmed. To win a game in that way is the most satisfying feeling.

The Roses celebrate making the World Cup final together - Getty Images/Gallo Images

“I wanted to help take us where no Roses team has gone before, and that for us has been a World Cup final.

“Everyone wants the same thing. Every team will say they are tight and they have learned and grown, but for the last few games there has just been a different feel to this campaign.

“Sometimes you just have to sit tight through the ups and downs, the wins and the losses, and we have done that.

“To see out a game goal for goal hasn’t really been characteristic of us yet. But to overcome Australia and then finish a game like that with a five or six goal run against the defending champions.

“I think the mental side of our game has massively shifted. Sometimes it takes 56 minutes before you get the reward but they kept at it and got it in the end.”

England beat Australia 56-55 on Thursday but were underdogs against the Silver Ferns, having won just one of the previous 15 matches between the two teams.

Fran Williams provided the crucial moment with the score 40-40 with five minutes remaining, making a fine clean intercept as the Roses extended their lead in a heart-stopping encounter.

Imogen Allison then produced another crucial touch to keep the ball in play as England added five points without reply and it was left to Helen Housby to seal a historic win.

The tune of “Netball’s Coming Home” belted out at the end as England celebrated, with Thirlby’s side guaranteed at least a silver medal from the tournament in South Africa. They will face either Jamaica or South Africa in Sunday’s final.

