England: Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker withdraw from squad ahead of Belgium friendly

Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker have both pulled out of the England squad who will play Belgium on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate was already without Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson for Saturday’s defeat to Brazil and his options have now been limited further.

Teenage striker Endrick scored the only goal of the game at Wembley as the Three Lions boss handed debuts to Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo and Ezri Konsa.

Captain Kane will return to Germany for treatment on ankle injury sustained while playing for Bayern Munich, while Saka withdrew last week having reported to St George’s Park with a minor muscle issue.

Walker was then forced off during the defeat to the Selecao and has returned to Manchester City for treatment ahead of their huge Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Maguire, meanwhile, was substituted too and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also pulled out.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been drafted into the senior squad ahead of his first potential cap, while City’s Rico Lewis joins him in being promoted from the U21s set-up.

Lewis earned his first England cap against North Macedonia in November.