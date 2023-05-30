England hand Josh Tongue shock call-up for Ireland Test in place of Chris Woakes

Josh Tongue of England looks on during a England Net Session at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 30, 2023 - England team news: Josh Tongue gets shock call-up for Ireland Test in place Chris Woakes - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

England will hand a shock Test debut to Josh Tongue against Ireland at Lord’s on Thursday at the expense of Chris Woakes, offering the Worcestershire seamer an 11th-hour Ashes audition.

Tongue has never played at Lord’s before and was a late addition to England’s squad last week due to injuries to premier quicks Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson. But having impressed in the nets, he has been catapulted into the XI, as cap 711, ahead of seasoned international and Lord’s specialist Chris Woakes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is a brutal call on Woakes, who had been in line to play his first Test match since last March. So certain did he seem to make the XI at a ground where he averages 61.2 with the bat and 11.3 with the ball that he was wheeled out for media duties two days out from the match.

He spoke of a “dark” summer in 2022 where he was sidelined by a knee injury and wondered if he would add to his 45 Test caps. That wait will now last a little longer.

Josh Tongue of England bowls during a training session before Thursday's England v Ireland Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 30, 2023 - Getty Images/Philip Brown

Otherwise, England’s XI is as anticipated in the absence of a number of seamers. Anderson, who bowled a significant amount at Lord’s on Tuesday, and Robinson are on ice until the Ashes, while Mark Wood will return to the North East on paternity leave. That means Stuart Broad will lead the attack this week at Lord’s, with youngsters Matt Potts – set to play his first Test since last summer – and Tongue alongside him.

Jofra Archer is out of the entire Test summer with a recurrence of the stress-fracture of his right elbow, while Olly Stone is out until at least the third Ashes Test with a hamstring injury. Other pacy hopefuls such as Jamie Overton and Brydon Carse are also currently sidelined with injury, opening the opportunity for Tongue.

It is clear that England are desperate to try him out before the Ashes, where he may yet have a role to play.

Ben Stokes is named at No 6, but it is unclear whether he will bowl, while Jonny Bairstow is recalled after injury as wicketkeeper-batsman at No 7.

It has been a meteoric rise for 25-year-old Tongue, who only returned to red-ball cricket in September following a rare shoulder injury – called thoracic outlet syndrome – that meant he was unable to feel his entire right arm, required two operations, and left him contemplating retirement from the game.

But he battled back and, having been a player of national interest for some years, was taken on England Lions’ tour of Sri Lanka this year, where an eight-wicket haul caught the selectors’ eyes. He then became the first bowler to dismiss Steve Smith in county cricket this summer, trapping him lbw for 30 at New Road at the start of this month.

While he has a strong overall first-class record – 162 wickets at 26 – this season his numbers are modest, with an average north of 41. But, according to head coach Brendon McCullum, England see a “big strong lad” who could make the step-up to Test level.

“He looks like he bowls quite fast and has some real skills,” said McCullum on Monday. “He is obviously a bit of a rough diamond, he’s had some injuries throughout his career and it is nice for a guy like him to be able to have an extended period of time where he has been injury-free this summer to push his case.

“We think he has got something really exciting and hence we brought him into the squad. He looks like he has an immense amount of talent”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.