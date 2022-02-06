England hand Australia Ashes series win after another underwhelming performance

Ashleigh Gardner of Australia bats during game two of the Women's Ashes One Day International series between Australia and England at Junction Oval on February 06, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. - Getty Images AsiaPac /Jonathan DiMaggio

Australia 131/5 beat England 129 all out by five wickets

Australia have won the Ashes. Not just retained them but convincingly won them for the first time at home since 2011. In a low-scoring match, where no batter went beyond 40, Australia were methodical, clinical and at no point made it look like there would be any other result than another Australian win. The only surprise was that there were still almost 15 overs remaining by the time they eventually chased down England’s disappointing total of 129.

With the Ashes already gone, the second One Day International presented England’s players with a chance instead to make individual amends. Sunday’s match was an opportunity for England’s cricketers to find some form, to look to the upcoming World Cup and to build some confidence.

There was also an opportunity to dampen too vigorous an Australian celebration and salvage a series draw; merely retaining the Ashes holds no satisfaction for an Australian team still seething from a drawn series four years before. Instead, we found the opposite. Despite the gulf in domestic depth, and the difference in calibre of Australia’s next best to England’s, this England team is better than this. Or they should be.

Lauren Winfield-Hill of England celebrates taking the catch to dismiss Alyssa Healy of Australia during the Second Women's One Day International (ODI) Ashes Match between Australia and England at Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia, 06 February 2022. Second Women's ODI Ashes Match between Australia and England, Melbourne - 06 Feb 2022 - EPA-EFE

Throughout this Ashes England have been unable to string together their glimpses of encouraging play and Sunday was no different. Sophie Ecclestone’s unbeaten 32 from number nine once again proved her capacity with the bat; that it was England’s highest score was the problem. Amy Jones, who averaged six against Australia going into this ODI, managed her own highest knock against them but that it was only 28 was an accurate reflection of where this England team are at.

There is no jeopardy for England’s players. No pressure on places. Lauren Winfield-Hill, opening for England once more and with 24 from 36 balls, has not scored a half century since 2016, more than five years and 29 innings ago. Tammy Beaumont is struggling with another single-digit score, Heather Knight was world weary when she departed for 18 batting at three and Danni Wyatt was unable to find the freedom coming in at seven as she did when opening in the T20s. And yet none of these players have the incentive that competition brings, knowing that the risks won’t be taken, players won’t dropped and that those less experienced will likely not be given a run.

Story continues

The approach to England’s bowling innings reflected this risk aversion too. England knew that the only way that they could defend a below-par score on a pitch that requires totals of 250-plus would be to take wickets, not merely defend runs. Bat out fifty overs and Australia would walk it. Despite knowing this, the fields were spread and while Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole bowled economically, it hardly mattered. England needed wickets but refused to bowl the young off-spinner Charlie Dean, inserted for the injured Katherine Brutn and who had been player of the series against New Zealand last year, until it was too late. For much of the game only Kate Cross threatened.

3-12 with the ball and 40 runs with the bat, including this glorious drive for six 😍



Ellyse Perry is Player of the Match 🏅#Ashes pic.twitter.com/B6YlIbVOui — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 6, 2022

Cross, once again, bowled superbly. Backing up her three for 33 in the previous ODI, she has now bowled eight deliveries to Australian captain Meg Lanning this ODI series, conceded just two boundaries and dismissed her twice, both bowled. Having landed awkwardly on her right bowling hand fielding in the deep, England will desperately hope that it is nothing more than a little soreness if they are to have any chance of departing Australia with at least one win on the board.

In 2019 we watched Ellyse Perry run through England in an ODI in what was meant to be the nadir for this England team. Three years on and she's produced her best figures in the format since, her three wickets going for just 12 runs in seven overs at the Junction Oval.

Back then there was still an element of Perry being the outstanding athlete, a cut above those around her, a particularly sharp thorn in England’s side. What’s worse for England now is that, however impressive Perry’s has been in this match, it’s the performance of those around her which set up this thumping Australian win. Perry, in fact, didn’t even deliver the best bowling figures.

Australia's batswomen Rachael Haynes (C) and Alyssa Healy (R) take a single as England's Tammy Beaumont (L) fields during their women's One-Day international cricket played in Melbourne on February 6, 2022. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE-- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images) - William West/AFP

Those went to Tahlia McGrath, a bowler who Australia decided they didn’t need for almost forty overs. Two wickets in her first over and three for four runs overall to wrap up England’s innings and all of a sudden she was pushing Perry for player of the match. As are others, routinely, both within Australia’s starting eleven and beyond. England look spent.

Sure, you can say they’ve gone toe-to-toe with Australia at times during this series; the sole Test, the first innings of the first T20I, their bowling in the last ODI. But every time England have drawn close, have looked to pull up somewhere alongside this Australian outfit, Australia have accelerated out of reach.

Sunday’s match was by no means a perfect Australian display but horribly for England they know now that Australia can be well short of their best and still convincingly win. Only something extraordinary will prevent it happening again come Tuesday.