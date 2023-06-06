England’s half-back options for the Rugby World Cup – make your selections

Marcus Smith (left), Raffi Quirke and George Ford (right) are three of England's half-back options - Custom image

Steve Borthwick will name his 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup on August 7, with as many as 70 names on a longlist of those who have been told to remain available and fit.

Until then, however, there will be various training camps – both at home and abroad – as Borthwick attempts to get his squad into shape for global rugby’s showpiece in France this autumn.

Over the next fortnight, one unit at a time, Telegraph Sport will break down the depth that the England head coach has at his disposal in each position. Our six-part series began last week examining the front row, locks and back row.

Here we move onto the backs, starting with the half-backs.

Scrum-half

Jack van Poortvliet

Alex Mitchell

Ben Youngs

Danny Care

Ben Spencer

Raffi Quirke

Harry Randall

Gus Warr

Charlie Chapman

It feels like a long time since Willi Heinz bolted into the World Cup reckoning, being named vice-captain on his Test debut before booking a ticket to Japan. Now back in New Zealand with the Crusaders, the wily scrum-half performed tidily for England. That said, through no fault of his own, Heinz personified how particular Eddie Jones seemed to be about this position.

Jones did blood Jack van Poortvliet prior to being dismissed from his role at the end of last year and Steve Borthwick persevered with the young Leicester Tiger during his maiden Six Nations as head coach. Alex Mitchell was granted more responsibility in the England set-up, seemingly usurping Ben Youngs over the course of that tournament.

With squad sizes increasing to 33, there is no need for England to gamble as they did in 2019 by bringing just two scrum-halves. Jones had planned to take one experienced operator, presumably Youngs or Danny Care. Interestingly enough, despite not yet calling up either player, Borthwick is thought to have sounded out both Care and Ben Spencer. The latter has been excellent for Bath.

Elsewhere, Harry Randall enjoyed a resurgent campaign with Bristol Bears and Raffi Quirke, who possesses game-breaking dynamism, has looked sparky for Sale Sharks. Gus Warr, eligible for both Scotland and England, was so good that he became Alex Sanderson’s undoubted first-choice on the way to the Premiership final against Saracens.

Charlie Chapman of Gloucester has a bright future and, like Quirke, can slice defences in an instant. He is another who could represent Scotland as well as England. Further down the depth chart and developing well are Will Becconsall and Tom Cairns at Exeter Chiefs.

While figures such as Care and Youngs would be reassuring, Borthwick will have plenty of know-how elsewhere in the squad and among the backs. The trio below boast just 21 caps between them, yet cover all bases. Given a warm-up match to impress, even after a stop-start year, Quirke is capable of crashing the party.

Charlie Morgan’s three scrum-halves for the World Cup: Alex Mitchell, Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet

Fly-half

Owen Farrell

George Ford

Marcus Smith

Fin Smith

Charlie Atkinson

Joe Simmonds

Orlando Bailey

Freddie Burns

Only two specialist fly-halves travelled to Japan in 2019. Piers Francis was the floating midfielder; predominantly covering centre but also a fall-back number 10 in case of injury to either Owen Farrell or George Ford. Four years on, the top of England’s pecking order has not altered dramatically.

Marcus Smith may have accumulated 21 caps over the course of the current cycle, but the climax of the domestic season underlined the enduring class of Farrell and Ford. Steve Borthwick will surely be building a backline with those two at the forefront of his mind.

Suddenly, a more pertinent question than if Marcus Smith can break into England’s front-line match-day 23 is whether the gifted Harlequin will travel at all. Working in his favour, even after a fairly chastening Six Nations, are at least two factors.

Firstly, he poses different challenges to defences with an evasive, scampering running threat. Secondly, time has been invested in a 10-12 combination with Farrell that has underpinned some effective attack; even as England went down to Scotland in February.

Fin Smith, three years younger than Marcus at 21, will mature over the next four-year cycle at the helm of Northampton Saints. The same is true of Charlie Atkinson and Orlando Bailey, albeit as second choices behind Handré Pollard and Finn Russell at Leicester Tigers and Bath, respectively. Both Atkinson and Bailey have spent time in senior England camps. Their futures are bright and exciting.

Joe Simmonds, bound for Pau, would let nobody should an injury crisis cause him to be parachuted in and Freddie Burns, in the midst of a Super Rugby campaign with the Highlanders, has already conjured one fairy-tale with Borthwick as his coach. Surely, though, selecting the stable of fly-halves is fairly straightforward.

Charlie Morgan’s three fly-halves for the World Cup: Owen Farrell, George Ford, Marcus Smith