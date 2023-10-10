England’s grass-roots football facilities ‘embarrassing’, admits FA chief executive Mark Bullingham

Grass-roots players brave the elements at Hackney Marshes, London - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham expects Euro 2028 to transform facilities for the grass-roots game after describing current standards in the country as “embarrassing”.

The five-host tournament is projected to be worth £2.6 billion to the UK and Ireland’s economy and the legacy will be new pitches being built for youngsters to train on, with plans for all-weather surfaces to avoid matches being postponed. In the 2022 budget, football was pledged £550 million to improve grass-roots football.

“You saw that the Government announced the £550 million to go to facilities,” said Bullingham. “We know as a country our facilities are an embarrassment and we know we lose a huge number of grass-roots football games in particularly January and February when the weather is bad.

“So it is critical so we can transform our facilities and every kid has a local facility at a decent standard that they can use. With the brilliant growth in women’s and girls’ football that problem is becoming more acute, not less, and we are working with the Government to address that. The £550 million commitment is a big part of that.”

Cramped dressing rooms are a common problem in grass-roots football - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Bullingham, speaking in Nyon at the announcement of the successful Euro 2028 bid, says work on the pitches will start well before the tournament starts in five years’ time.

“Legacy doesn’t always take place after the tournament, there has to be a really clear plan before the tournament,” he said. “A lot of the money has already been invested by the football foundation, we want to actually get a lot of those pitches built before the Euros even comes around and then have that as a legacy that lives on for generations.”

While there are 10 host stadiums for the tournament, Bullingham insists the whole country will benefit from the finals, which will include fan zones in non-host cities during the Euros and pitches across the country.

“That is absolutely critical,” he said. “You’ve seen the selected stadia are spread throughout the whole of the country so everyone has an event within touching distance. It is critical that the whole country feels they are involved and we have that excitement throughout every part of the country.”

