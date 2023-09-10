England have gone from zeroes to heroes – and I can't help but get carried away

England's players will be believing in themselves after victory over Argentina - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Rugby, bloody hell. Two weeks ago we were all ready to put England’s players in stocks after they lost to Fiji for the first time at Twickenham.

Talk about arriving at a World Cup under a cloud: one win in six, two key players suspended after red cards and a defence which was leakier than an old sieve.

I have just walked around the pitch in Marseille where those same England players were doing laps of honour in front of their fans who had all stayed on for an extra hour to applaud them, jumping up and down half-naked.

I watched Manu Tuilagi – looking like his old self for the first time in a long while – embrace the entire Tuilagi clan on the sidelines. I even grabbed a hug myself. I witnessed Dan Cole, the old warhorse who took so much flak after the World Cup final in Japan four years ago and who has been written off by the boo boys ever since, getting cheered off like Maximus from Gladiator. Most extraordinary of all, late on in what was a superb victory over Argentina, I witnessed the England supporters at the Stade Velodrome give the teams non-playing reserves – Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola et al – a standing ovation.

Kevin Sinfield celebrates with the England fans at the full-time whistle - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Genuinely, this is what I love about England fans. We are a fickle old bunch, but man, what an awesome country.

Those England players will be feeling so good about themselves. They will believe in themselves again.

And I don’t know if it is the Marseille rose talking – I did start a little bit before the game in the Old Port – but I am starting to believe as well.

I know we will have to play an awful lot better in attack to beat the best teams in the world. I know we did not score a try. I know Argentina completely lost the plot. But if you cannot enjoy a performance like that, and start to get a bit carried away, after England have been written off by everyone, after they have lost their openside within three minutes, then honestly, you have to stop being such a miserable sod.

It was one of those days where the ends justify the means. It is impossible to criticise England. They could have maybe kicked for the corner once or twice and tried to nab a try. But it is a game. They won it by 17 points against a very competitive Argentina team. And there is only so many times you can say Argentina were poor.

After two or three minutes of being a miserable fart, you have to give England credit. No one had Borthwick’s team winning by 17 points. No one. Sport is about being in the moment, about enjoying the here and now. And that was a brilliant win by England.

Yes, Argentina imploded. No question about it. The Pumas completely lost their heads despite having the extra man. They did not fire a shot until the 79th minute.

Ford's right boot was the star of the show against Argentina - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

But England deserved it. George Ford absolutely killed them with his drop goals. It was like watching Jannie de Beer in 1999. And defensively England stood up. Curry’s red card aside (it was never a red in my opinion – in fact, I bet the guy in front of me a bottle of red wine if the yellow was upgraded to a red... fortunately he didn’t let me off) it was a clinical display from Steve Borthwick’s men in terms of discipline. Seven penalties conceded to Argentina’s 13. And that was with 14 players, and Tuilagi packing down as a flanker for most of the contest. Kevin Sinfield will be absolutely delighted with that. England never allowed Argentina to find an edge.

It is weird how chess pieces move. Tuilagi was not meant to be playing as a flanker. Jonny May was not meant to be playing at all. Neither was George Ford. But the Sale man will surely continue now as 10 with Farrell at 12 and Tuilagi at 13?

In a sense the win does not change much. A bit like France’s victory over the All Blacks in the best opening match in World Cup history did not mean much. Both teams were always going to go through. And in a sense, it is actually worse for England because it means we will have to play France in the semis rather than the final.

But it makes me more confident that England will make the semis. I believe we should be able to win our quarter-final back here in Marseille, whether it is against Fiji, Australia or Wales, the teams ranked seventh, ninth and 10th respectively in the world. And get yourself into a semi-final and anyone can win it.

England’s players will not be thinking about that now. They will just be enjoying this win, and the next eight days ahead of the game against Japan two hours down the road in Nice. They will feel invincible.

It is a funny thing momentum. Yes, it is mad suggesting England might be able to win the World Cup off the back of one performance. Like West Ham fans saying they can win the Premier League after a couple of wins at the start of the season. But Marseille was rocking on Saturday night and it is impossible not to get sucked into it. Life is too short.

Ultimately, England fans arrived with hope and left with expectation. That is what 80 minutes of rugby can do.

