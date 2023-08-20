England goalkeeper Mary Earps: ‘The night before a game, I pour a honey bath – it calms me down’

Mary Earps: 'There are no days off in football, especially not during the World Cup' - Matthew Pover

How do famous names spend their precious downtime? In our weekly My Saturday column, celebrities reveal their weekend virtues and vices. This week: Mary Earps

5:30am

There are no days off in football, especially not during the World Cup [which began this week and runs until 20 August]. Back home with my club, Manchester United, Saturday is usually match day minus one, so I get up and make an oat-milk flat white, which I drink during my half-hour drive to the training ground. I listen to my Spotify playlist or summer bangers, although it was Whitney Houston the other day.

10am

I have breakfast in the canteen with teammates. We all love the sourdough. I have a ginger and turmeric shot and change into training gear, then it’s meetings to talk analytics and the next day’s game. I have goalkeeper sessions, train with the rest of the team and work on my fitness needs with the gym team.

2pm

We have lunch before leaving the ground – carb-heavy chicken pesto gnocchi. For away fixtures we have to travel but a home game means the afternoon to myself, which is my idea of a luxurious Saturday.

3pm

If there’s no fixture, I might go down to work with McDonald’s Fun Football, which gives kids free access to football training. I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation and making goalkeeping look cool, so it’s important to me. I love talking to fans too. I’m on TikTok and Instagram and a lot of people got in touch with me after I spoke about being ‘unapologetically yourself’ in my The Best Fifa acceptance speech in February [she won Best Women’s Goalkeeper]. It’s been humbling.

To switch off ahead of a big game, Mary Earps watches reality TV or one of her favourite films, such as Bridesmaids starring Rose Byrne - Suzanne Hanover/AP

4pm

If I’m prepping for a game, I go home, get life admin ticked off and catch up with family or friends. I’ll also be WhatsApping teammates to discuss the game or have a laugh, sending memes.

7.30pm

I’ve been playing with my nutrition to get my energy levels right. For dinner, I make simple tagliatelle with tuna and grated cheese. We’re allowed treats, but I eat quite clean before a match.

Story continues

8pm

I run a bath and watch reality TV – Made in Chelsea or Real Housewives. Someone gave me bath honey for my birthday so I pour that in and light huge candles. It calms me down.

9pm

I do some final stretches, light a big bowl-shaped candle and watch a movie – something I’ve not seen, like The Bourne Legacy, or a classic like Bridesmaids.

10.30pm

I like to be in bed before 11 and asleep by midnight. Sometimes my mind races, but I try for eight to 10 hours, which is indulgent but good, mentally.

As told to Claudia Rowan