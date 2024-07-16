Eddie Howe among frontrunners to replace Gareth Southgate but England will consider foreign hire

Eddie Howe is currently preparing his Newcastle squad for the start of the Premier League season - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Eddie Howe is among the frontrunners to succeed Gareth Southgate, who has stood down as England manager after a second successive defeat in the final of the European Championship.

Newcastle United manager Howe will be near the top of the shortlist, but there are other coaches who will come under consideration and would be interested in the job as the Football Association will consider a foreign appointment.

Should Southgate go, Howe will be among the leading candidates together with Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley.

Former England internationals Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard could also enter the frame but would be considered outsiders at this stage.

Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Chelsea by mutual agreement at the end of last season - PA Wire/Nick Potts

The FA will certainly not limit its shortlist to English managers as long as the candidates are ‘anglicised’. But it will follow a strict criteria which includes working in the Premier League, either now or previously, or being fully aware of English football and players. The candidate will be expected to speak fluent English and the FA will not parachute in someone like the Italian Fabio Capello as they did in 2008.

Ideally the FA would include five English managers on the shortlist which will be compiled by FA technical director John McDermott. But there is an acceptance that the talent pool and availability limits this at present.

The nature of international coaching is also different from being at a club where managers have much more time to work with the players`.

Southgate’s greatest strengths include his man-management but also his ability to create a culture for the players to thrive in for their country. Whoever succeeds him will be expected to carry on that work and have similar skills.

FA want Southgate as manager for World Cup

The FA wanted Southgate to stay on past the end of a contract that would have expired in December and take England to the World Cup in 2026, but the decision was be made by Southgate, who admitted to being “devastated” by losing another final.

Normally a manager’s contract runs until the end of the month a tournament finishes is but the FA deliberately awarded Southgate a deal until December 31 to give him and itself time.

The biggest hurdle facing the FA in terms of Howe is that they would have to convince him to give up his job at Newcastle and take a significant wage cut.

A Premier League manager earns between £4 million and £20 million-a-year and the FA can only afford towards the lower end of that scale. For example, Southgate is believed to earn around £5 million-a-year and Howe would almost certainly have to take a pay cut to succeed him.

Potter has been out of work for over a year since being sacked by Chelsea and would represent an attractive option for the FA, given his experience of having coached abroad.

It is thought that Potter would be interested in the England job, having rejected Ajax earlier this summer and not jumped at the possibility of returning to Brighton, who appointed Fabian Hurzeler.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Bullingham did not rule out appointing a foreign manager for the England men’s team, pointing out that the women’s team are coached by Sarina Wiegman, who is from the Netherlands.

That opens up the possibility of Pochettino and Tuchel being seriously considered to succeed Southgate. The pair would both be interested in the post and already have extensive links to the squad.

Pochettino has managed a number of players during his time in charge of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, while Tuchel worked with England internationals at Chelsea and helped Harry Kane enjoy his best goalscoring season at Bayern Munich. Both managers would also fit the FA’s criteria.

The FA would have been interested in Tuchel had Southgate left after the last World Cup, as he considered doing, partly because they knew he was very keen to coach at the Euros in Germany.

Carsley is admired within the FA and guided the Under-21s to European Championship success, beating Spain in the final, last summer. He has also worked with a number of England’s senior players who have come through the age groups.

Lampard and Gerrard would be considered outsiders, but their experience of playing for England and coaching at different levels could mean they are spoken to as part of any process.

Someone of the calibre of Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp – who is out-of-work having left Liverpool – is highly unlikely. Even so both have expressed an interest in coaching a national team before the end of their careers. Klopp will probably want that to eventually be Germany while Guardiola has a long-held fascination with Brazil.

Southgate is likely to take the rest of this year to consider what to do next. The 53-year-old has always made it clear that he would like to return to club management, having previously been in charge of Middlesbrough from 2006-09, his first job after playing, and has not ruled out the possibility of working overseas.