England gambling on Ahmed, Hartley and Bashir proves County stats do no matter

Will Shoaib Bashir prove a success on England's tour of India next year? - Shutterstock/Gavin Ellis

Rob Key talked about the “art” of selection rather than the “science” of picking players when he revealed the England squad for a tour to India that offers the toughest challenge in Test cricket.

There are so many additional factors that go into picking a Test squad in this era, gone are the days when it was a case of just choosing the best 16 players in county cricket and hoping they gel.

Liam Dawson and Will Jacks would make England’s squad to India stronger than the gut feel selection of Tom Hartley and the dice rolling pick, Shoaib Bashir, who just six months ago was playing in the West of England Premier League for Taunton Deane.

But while neither Dawson nor Jacks explicitly made themselves unavailable, it was clear to England that with valuable franchise contracts in the South Africa T20 to fall back on, they would not be keen on carrying the drinks in India.

They don’t have central contracts and 33 year-old Dawson made no secret of putting finances first if chosen for the India tour. Jacks is a little more complicated aged just 25, but when he was surprisingly left off the contract list, it was an indication England see him as a white ball specialist.

Will Jacks will not feature for England in India - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Jacks himself was a gamble selection for the Pakistan tour last year, having barely bowled with a red ball for Surrey before the 2022 season, but was thrown into the Rawalpindi Test as a specialist spinner. He fluked a six-for and was another Bazball triumph, but now it is Bashir and Hartley who have benefitted from coach Brendon McCullum’s eye for a player.

Data was once thought, not that long ago, to be the growing influence in cricket selection but not in the Bazball era. It is about cricketing nous for McCullum, not wickets in county cricket, and a big dollop of hope. It was Rehan Ahmed last year and now Bashir. England were once considered too conservative to pick young cricketers. Bashir and Ahmed are just 19 and 20.

Never before have England picked three spinners for a tour to India on the back of such poor county numbers: Ahmed took eight wickets at 66 last summer, Hartley 19 at 44 and Bashir 10 at 67. It highlights the increasing irrelevance of county cricket for England. Dawson, by contrast, grabbed 49 wickets at 20. He is the obvious pick, but will be playing instead for Sunrisers Eastern Cape instead, encapsulating modern cricket.

Gone are the days when when the likes of Shaun Udal and Gareth Batty were wheeled out at the ends of their careers. Also their equivalents in the modern game now have franchise deals, like Dawson, and are less willing to be sacrificial offerings on Indian pitches.

Jack Leach and Ahmed will be the first choices but Hartley is likely to play as the third spinner, and Bashir offer back up and on tours to India, where illness is an ever present threat, all in the squad are likely to play at some point. Leach has not bowled a ball in competitive cricket since he injured his back in the Ireland Test in late May so you could argue that Root, is England’s senior spinner.

Tom Hartley has played two ODIs for England and a has a first-class bowling average of 29 over just 20 matches - Getty Images/Andy Kearns

In Ahmed, Key believes England have found a once-in-a-generation cricketer and the environment created by McCullum and Ben Stokes is conducive to helping young players prosper immediately. Ahmed became the youngest England debutant in Pakistan and took five wickets in his first game.

Stokes’s imaginative and empathetic captaincy on the field makes him the best handler of spin bowlers England have had in generations and McCullum’s ability to take away the fear of failure helps them flourish too.

The challenge, however, is immense. Australia’s great seam attack only took a grand total of five wickets in the four Test series in India earlier this year. Spinners Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann did the majority of the bowling in matches that moved quickly and did not last long.

England suspect similar will happen to them, a quickfire 80 might be a match-winning innings, and is why they have gone with specialists rather than pack the team with all-rounders like they did in Pakistan a year ago. Pitches are different in Pakistan, they are lifeless, but India requires a lot more adaptability and an eye for taking an opportunity.

You suspect previous regimes would have picked Chris Woakes based on his Ashes performances but the man of the series for his exploits at the Oval and Headingley was rightly left out based on his record on overseas pitches and one eye on a busy English summer.

England will rely more heavily on their seamers than Australia did because they do not have a player like Nathan Lyon. James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood will need to stay fit and call on their experience, especially with Stokes not considered fit enough to bowl until next summer.

A Test tour to India presents an incredible and daunting opportunity for Ahmed, Hartley and Bashir. If just one comes off it will be a victory of sorts.