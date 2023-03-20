England football fans’ friendly with Italy cancelled amid security concerns

A friendly game between England and Italy supporters in Naples has been cancelled amid security concerns.

England men’s supporters’ team boss Garford Beck said he received a “very sinister and threatening” email purporting to be from “Napoli ultras” on Sunday.

It claimed “we will be there, 60 ultra to get you” if they went ahead with their friendly game with their Italian counterparts on Thursday afternoon.

England fans in the stands ahead of the match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Italian Football Federation has now informed Mr Beck the game has been cancelled after representations were made with them by the English Football Association.

England play Italy in Naples on Thursday evening as they begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

There were clashes between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt fans before and after their Champions League tie last week, but England boss Gareth Southgate said on Thursday he has no safety concerns.

Mr Beck, speaking after the cancellation, told the PA news agency: “I think the Italian FA were left with little choice.

“Safety has to be our priority and we would have been an easy target for these people.

“They normally come tooled up to the hilt so it could have been a very nasty situation had I not opened that email.”

Mr Beck said the England fans played their Italian counterparts in Milan last year and they hoped this week’s meeting would be a chance to catch up.

He said: “There’s been no hint of anything until I opened that email.”

Mr Beck added: “We’re the one group of England fans that requires zero policing or stewarding.

“We’re just out there to get together with whoever it is we’re playing, have a game of football, have a few beers and go off to the match, it’s nothing more than that really.”