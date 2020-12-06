England’s first ODI in South Africa ABANDONED after positive Covid-19 cases at team hotel

(Getty Images)

England’s opening one-day international (ODI) meeting with South Africa in Paarl has been abandoned.

Sunday’s match - rescheduled on Friday after a positive Covid-19 test in the Proteas’ camp - had initially been thrown into doubt after two members of staff at the hotel where both teams are staying also returned positive tests for coronavirus.

The game was then delayed on Sunday morning while the ECB awaited the results of an extra round of PCR testing on the England players that took place on Saturday night, but has now been cancelled.

Speaking after the initial postponement on Friday, South Africa’s team doctor said that England had expressed concerns over the integrity of the bio-secure environment.

"There is a cause for concern and England has expressed a concern. England are questioning the confidence they have in the bio-secure environment and rightfully so," said Dr Shuaib Manjra, chief medical officer for Cricket South Africa.

