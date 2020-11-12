England finally appreciating Jack Grealish’s unique talents as much as the Republic of Ireland did

Jack Grealish is one of the best players in the Premier League.

That may have been a contentious statement this time last year, and the new season might only be eight games old, but Grealish is currently playing at a level that leaves little room for debate.

Only Harry Kane has more assists to his name and has created better quality chances for his team-mates. Only Mohamed Salah has taken more touches in the penalty area. Only Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have played more key passes. Only Adama Traoré and Alain Saint-Maximin have dribbled past more players but no player has carried the ball further upfield, and of course, as we have all come to expect by now, no player has drawn more fouls.

If you still need to be convinced, consider that Aston Villa have a game in hand over the vast majority of the top flight. If they had already played that game, Grealish could be leading in all of those categories.

Will he sustain this level of performance between now and the European Championship? Whether he does or not, you will struggle to find a creative attacking player that has made a better start to the new season in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

This great leap forward has not gone unnoticed at St George’s Park, as you could tell from Gareth Southgate’s glowing appraisal of Grealish’s recent displays yesterday.

“He’s playing extremely well,” the England manager said. “I talked a lot to Jack about end product. Last 22 games of last season, he had one goal. He’s four goals in seven Premier League games, five in all competitions this year. His assists are high.

“The numbers that he’s hitting now - the likes of Raheem [Sterling], Marcus [Rashford], 20 goals plus - Jack is hitting those figures this season and that’s a great step forward in terms of, we know his all-round game’s always been good. To hit those numbers when you’re an attacking player, really important.

“He’s doing that well and his work without the ball is really improving as well,” Southgate added. “His pressing, his discipline in his defending. I couldn’t be happier with what he’s doing. It’s a really good moment for him. And for sure, he’s going to play a big part for us this week.”

This represented quite a shift in tone from the October internationals, when Southgate was picked apart for both his reluctance to play Grealish and his constructive criticism of the player in post-match interviews.

This reaction to a manager gently suggesting where one of his players might improve was mildly hysterical. Southgate's comments were debatable but fair. Attempts to manufacture some sort of rivalry between Grealish and ‘teacher’s pet’ Mason Mount were ridiculous and laughed off by the Chelsea player this week.

View photos Grealish switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England in 2015 Bongarts/Getty Bongarts/Getty More

Even so, that faint praise spoke to the underlying concerns Southgate hinted at yesterday - the lack of end product, the reluctance to do defensive work, the fierce competition for places in his position.

A month later, those concerns are subsiding on the back of Grealish’s club displays. Southgate and England, it seems, have finally made their mind up on a supremely talented player and ironically, Grealish’s international career may finally begin in earnest against a nation who - in another life - he would have won 50 caps for by now.

Story continues