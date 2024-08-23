England favourites to claim first Test victory despite narrow Sri Lanka lead

England chipped away at Sri Lanka's middle and lower order on the third evening of the first Test - PA/Nick Potts

England were chasing a ruthless finish to the first Test against Sri Lanka after Jamie Smith’s maiden hundred set up a winning position on day three at Emirates Old Trafford.

At 24, Smith became the youngest English wicketkeeper to post a Test ton, taking Les Ames’ 94-year-old record, as he converted his overnight 72 into a highly accomplished 111.

His ton, in just his fifth innings, carried the hosts to 358 all out in the morning session as they moved into a 122-run lead.

By stumps the tourists had scrapped to 204 for six, with Angelo Mathews (65) and Kamindu Mendis (56 not out) showing fight after another torrid start saw them lose their first two wickets with just one run on the board.

England put down a couple of catches to slow their progress but with a deficit of just 82 they remain firm favourites to bank a fourth straight win this summer.

07:38 PM BST

England in good position despite gutsy Sri Lankan performance

Day three saw two excellent sessions from the hosts. Smith claimed his maiden Test hundred for England with an excellent knock, which he said after the match was “something you always dream of”.

In the second innings, Woakes and Atkinson made sure England took charge with two early wickets. The former removed Madushka before Atinkson struck with his fourth delivery from the other end to remove Mendis.

A tough day for Sri Lanka saw them battle to an 82-run lead, with stand-out performances from Matthews and Mendis.

They take the lead into the fourth day but will need a strong partnership from Mednis and Chandimal to retain it.

England will be happy with their position after strong performances with both bat and ball.

07:26 PM BST

‘Sri Lanka has shown character’

Former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara said: “The character showed by this side throughout these three days has been excellent.

“Chandimal coming back after his big blow took a lot of courage. Mendis looks excellent and looks the part.

“A lot of positives and things to improve on.”

He added: “There’s too much subjective interpretation that allow for too many grey areas in the ball changes, it’s difficult to get like-for-like but you have 90 overs to bowl it.

“If it’s soft or if it’s the seam, what is the current level of damage the umpires need to look at? I think that needs to change.”

07:22 PM BST

‘It was great, something you’ve dreamed of’

Reacting to scoring a maiden Test century, Jamie Smith said: “It was great, something you always dream and wish for growing up and it’s a nice one to tick off.”

He added: “The main feeling for me has been enjoyment - I’ve really enjoyed playing in this side and being out there.

“I’ve never felt out of my depth and that’s the thing that gives you confidence when you go out each time.

“You don’t feel like you’re really battling day by day.

“I’ve had great confidence coming in to this season especially and the messaging from the players and coaching staff here has allowed me to go out and play my natural game and have that freedom, and that’s where I found I’ve brought the best out of myself.”

07:08 PM BST

OVER 60: SL 204/6 (Kamindu 56 Chandimal 20)

England’s fielders rushing to get one more over in and Chandimal brings up the team 200.

A slow clap from the crowd for the final ball of the day... Bashir bowls it and Chandimal belts it long for four.

07:04 PM BST

OVER 59: SL 198/6 (Kamindu 56 Chandimal 14)

One more over to come for the day.

06:59 PM BST

OVER 58: SL 198/6 (Kamindu 56 Chandimal 14)

Bashir replaces Root for the final overs of the day.

06:58 PM BST

OVER 57: SL 196/6 (Kamindu 56 Chandimal 12)

Kamindu keeps going and cuts Potts nicely with another hit to the point boundary.

We’ve got a few more overs to go before the close at 7pm.

06:48 PM BST

OVER 56: SL 191/6 (Kamindu 52 Chandimal 11)

One wicket to Root in the four balls he bowled and England in a very good position here. I’ll hand over to Ella Nunn to finish off the day’s play.

06:46 PM BST

WICKET! Rathnayake c Duckett b Root 10

Root replaces Wood and gets a wicket first ball! Rathnayake has a slog and Duckett takes a simple catch at mid-off.

Dinesh Chandimal returns after being injured by Wood earlier in the day.

FOW 190/6

06:44 PM BST

Mark Wood is not finishing his over

Not sure what has happened here. He went to start his run-up for his third ball and pulled up well into it. Joe Root will finish the over.

06:41 PM BST

OVER 55: SL 182/5 (Kamindu 52 Rathnayake 10)

Rathnayake looks like he’s going to play his shots. And why not? Not a great deal of reward for his efforts in that over, though, with a two and a single.

06:36 PM BST

OVER 54: SL 187/5 (Kamindu 48 Rathnayake 6)

Wood roaring in, touching 90mph here in his 10th over of the day. It’s the short stuff that it has been in this session, trying to lure the Sri Lanka players into a top edge or get them in a tangle another way. The sort of thing that express pace does to the batsman. Kamindu Mendis brings up his 50 with a front-foot pull over midwicket for four.

Lovely shot. Along with Mathews he is slowly getting Sri Lanka to a total that they can bowl at in the final innings. It might not be a big total in the end but he has ensured they have not folded after being one for two early on.

06:28 PM BST

OVER 53: SL 182/5 (Kamindu 48 Rathnayake 6)

Again Sri Lanka get a wicket overturned with a review. Woakes thinks he has another wicket and the umpire likes the LBW, but the Sri Lanka batsman reviews... has Kamindu edged that onto the pads? Yes, he has. It ends up being a maiden, if a frustrating one for Woakes. Chances coming for England, though.

06:25 PM BST

OVER 52: SL 182/5 (Kamindu 48 Rathnayake 6)

Well timed from Kamindu Mendis with a back-foot punch off Wood, who returns for one last push. It doesn’t quite reach the boundary because of the lush outfield at Old Trafford. He is edging towards a hard-earned 50 with that three. Rathnayake then fluently and smoothly drives through the covers and his shot does reach the boundary. Four runs.

06:20 PM BST

OVER 51: SL 175/5 (Kamindu 45 Rathnayake 2)

Two in the over for Woakes? Rathnayake gets off the mark first ball with two but he lasts just one ball longer as he is trapped in front and the finger goes up straight away. He reviews... did he hit it? Yes he did. Rathnayake survives.

06:16 PM BST

WICKET! Mathews c Potts b Woakes 65

It’s a leading edge from Mathews, whose long vigil ends. He turned closed the face trying to turn it from off stump towards midwicket and Potts takes a good catch in the gulley. Two drops off Potts’ bowling but he makes no mistake and England finally have that breakthrough.

FOW 173/5

06:14 PM BST

OVER 50: SL 173/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 45)

Two chances have gone down in short order for England but Woakes is looking threatening. Kamindu Mendis cuts Potts for four to ruin any chances of a maiden over.

06:08 PM BST

OVER 49: SL 169/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 41)

Chris Woakes has returned to the England attack as the ball has started swinging. He finds a lot of swing in his first over back as the sun emerges at Old Trafford. He beats Mathews all ends up with his final ball, but not enough to find the bat’s edge. England managed to get the ball changed, too, which may well have helped.

06:03 PM BST

OVER 48: SL 168/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 40)

Another drop? Not sure. Kamindu Mendis slashes at one outside off, it’s a bit of an outside edge and indeed it does carry into Atkinson’s hands at backward point. Potts unlucky here, again. I think that one was probably easier than Root’s.

Another one down off Potts' bowling 😧



Gus Atkinson drops Kamindu Mendis on 39. pic.twitter.com/JxhIS5GnXb — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

Neither chance was fiendishly difficult in any way. To rub salt into the wounds it’s four leg byes ball but at least that does not go against the bowler. Potts, perhaps frustrated, then puts down four wides well down the leg side. It started there and then moved further that way in the air.

05:57 PM BST

OVER 47: SL 157/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 39)

Might be worth getting Root or Lawrence on at one end? Or perhaps Chris Woakes. Kamindu Mendis takes a single from Atkinson’s latest.

05:54 PM BST

‘A bit of a slog for England’

It has been a bit of a slog for England as the ball has softened and this partnership between Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis has toughened up, so this match is not going to end in three days, as in the England v West Indies series. It is right that England should be stretched – and a good work-out for the leaders in the team to have a taste of life without Ben Stokes.

05:52 PM BST

OVER 46: SL 157/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 38)

A lack of innovation perhaps from Pope today? I don’t know. You cannot always engineer a wicket with wacky fields. England are just searching for something here. You can’t always turn over teams in three days.

Aaaand just as I say that a chance goes down at slip. A sharp edge from Mathews, who flings his bat at it, goes straight to Joe Root at slip who drops it with both hands. Eeesh. Good over from Potts, though.

MATHEWS DROPPED ON 65 😮



Joe Root drops Angelo Mathews off Matthew Potts' bowling 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/AoXrS63wDZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

05:45 PM BST

OVER 45: SL 157/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 38)

A tickle from Kamindu Mendis for four ends Atkinson’s ninth over and that will be drinks. A handy partnership for Sri Lanka here.

05:40 PM BST

OVER 44: SL 153/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 34)

Plenty of time left in the day here as we can go until 7pm – it’s a maiden by the returning Matthew Potts.

05:36 PM BST

OVER 43: SL 153/4 (Mathews 65 Kamindu 34)

Five runs, four of them in boundaries and all of them to Mathews from Atkinson’s latest over.

Update from the Sri Lanka camp, via Tim Wigmore:

More good news for Sri Lanka. Dinesh Chandimal’s X-ray has revealed no fracture in his finger. He should be fine to bat again.

05:35 PM BST

OVER 42: SL 148/4 (Mathews 60 Kamindu 34)

Sri Lanka’s lead continues to grow and you cannot say that England look much like taking a wicket right now.

05:29 PM BST

OVER 41: SL 146/4 (Mathews 59 Kamindu 33)

Mathews and Sri Lanka showing a bit of fight here, which is good to see. After being one for two they have put on 143 for the loss of two further wickets (and one retired hurt). The spirit is there and they will hope to give England a tricky total to chase tomorrow. The bleached blonde Atkinson finishes his over and it’s a maiden.

England's Gus Atkinson bowls on day three of the first Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on August 23, 2024

05:22 PM BST

OVER 40: SL 146/4 (Mathews 59 Kamindu 33)

Kamindu charges down the pitch and bottom edges it... nearly onto the stumps. He gets hold of the next one and drives through the covers for four to take this partnership to 50.

05:17 PM BST

OVER 39: SL 141/4 (Mathews 58 Kamindu 29)

Mark Wood’s spell has ended and Gus Atkinson, with figures of 1-21 from five overs, takes his place. Nice shot from Kamindu Mendis, though he doesn’t get all of it. Latches onto a short one outside off and uppercuts it for a couple towards deep point. In the end, a profitable over for Sri Lanka with eight from it.

05:11 PM BST

OVER 38: SL 133/4 (Mathews 56 Kamindu 23)

Kamindu Mendis pulls Bashir high into the air and to the boundary at deep forward square leg. Nobody there so may as well have a go. Sri Lanka lead by 11.

05:07 PM BST

OVER 37: SL 126/4 (Mathews 55 Kamindu 17)

Wood continues into his eighth over and, yes, it’s more of the chin music. It’s not an especially great watch in truth but I’d rather watch it from here than under a helmet facing the strike. 56 per cent bouncers and 27 per cent short from Wood since tea. Just 17 per cent at anything approaching full and I am not sure they were intentional.

England's Mark Wood during day three of the First Rothesay Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date:

05:01 PM BST

OVER 36: SL 124/4 (Mathews 54 Kamindu 16)

A big shout from Bashir and also from Jamie Smith behind the stumps. Kamindu loses his balance on the crease attempting a drive and looks to be rapped on the pads low down and in front. The umpire says no but England review. Can’t really be certain what happened there. However, as Jamie Smith’s gloves were not entirely behind the stumps when the ball was bowled then it counts as a no-ball. No wicket. And ball tracking shows it would have remained as not out anyway as it didn’t turn quite enough.

04:56 PM BST

OVER 35: SL 121/4 (Mathews 54 Kamindu 14)

Wood’s pace has just dipped below 90mph in this over. It’s a maiden over, though not an especially threatening one. Sri Lanka still trail by one run.

04:51 PM BST

OVER 34: SL 121/4 (Mathews 54 Kamindu 14)

No wickets for Bashir yet today and he has bowled OK, and this set of six is a decent one with just one from it.

04:48 PM BST

OVER 33: SL 120/4 (Mathews 53 Kamindu 14)

Kamindu goes aerial again to Wood but does not get a hold of this one but fortunately there are no fielders nearby to claim a catch. He then pulls one into the deep for one. Needed to hit it or it would have struck him clean in the helmet. Wood continues with the short stuff as Sri Lanka come close to eradicating England’s lead.

04:43 PM BST

OVER 32: SL 118/4 (Mathews 52 Kamindu 13)

Dropped catch? Bashir draws a slog from Mathews and Smith behind the stumps doesn’t claim it cleanly. “It”, in this instance, I think was not a catch though rather the bottom of the bat hitting the hard ground simultaneously.

04:40 PM BST

OVER 31: SL 116/4 (Mathews 51 Kamindu 12)

Mark Wood bowls the first over after the tea break in a change of ends from before. Sri Lanka will be hoping to bat out this lengthy final session. England will be looking to take five or six wickets, depending on what happens with Dinesh Chandimal and his finger. In any case, Mathews moves to 50 and Kamindu pulls Wood for six behind square on the leg side. Nice shot.

Like a fine wine 🍷



Angelo Mathews scores his 42nd Test fifty for Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/U9nDwfQ7pF — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

04:14 PM BST

TEA: SL 107/4 (Mathews 48 Kamindu 6)

Potts a little exasperated as a ball at catchable height is sliced through gulley by Mathews for three. Potts really puts effort into his delivery stride, letting out a grunt every time. Running through the figurative brick wall.

A better session for Sri Lanka but they have still lost two wickets plus had one batsman retired hurt. Plenty of work to do. Don’t think this game will be over today but it’s still possible.

England in a commanding position to go 1-0 up. Sri Lanka are four down at tea, but five in reality because Dinesh Chandimal is in hospital having x-rays on a thumb injury courtesy of Mark Wood. Angelo Mathews has dug in for 48 and Sri Lanka are putting up a fight of sorts but the new ball in both innings has cost them. They were 6-3 on day one and one for two today. With such little match practice, it is no surprise they groped against Woakes and Atkinson, both in good form and hitting the right lengths. Atkinson looks like he has been bowling with the new ball for years, not someone who had never done it for his county and is learning on the job in Test cricket, and while the cricket will go down as pretty unmemorable this summer, the arrival of new talents is likely to mark it out as a seminal season for this England season.

04:09 PM BST

Over 28: SL 100/4 (Mathews 45 Kamindu 2)

A single from Angelo Mathews moves Sri Lanka to 100 after 29 overs. Not exactly a rapid pace but it has mostly been a rebuilding job after being one for two very early on. They still trail by 22 runs.

04:07 PM BST

A Ben Stokes lookalike at Old Trafford?

Yes, I can see the resemblance but he looks more like Tom Goodman-Hill to my eyes.

This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Des

04:05 PM BST

Over 27: SL 99/4 (Mathews 44 Kamindu 2)

Potts hitting his straps now, reaching 87mph with his fifth ball of this set of six. Very economical so far this spell, too, after leaking runs at a rate of more than five an over in the first dig.

04:03 PM BST

Over 27: SL 98/4 (Mathews 43 Kamindu 2)

Bashir continues to be milked, really, albeit only for three from this over.

04:00 PM BST

One of the pictures of the day

This was when Wood slogged it into the crowd and this fella took a one-handed catch with a beer in his other hand. He didn’t quite not spill a drop, but taking the catch was impressive enough.

A spectator catches a Mark Wood six although he spills some of his drink during the third day of ther first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester, England

03:59 PM BST

Over 26: SL 95/4 (Mathews 42 Kamindu 0)

A wicket maiden from Matthew Potts. A much better effort so far after taking 0-48 off nine overs in the first innings.

Matthew Potts of England celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva during the 1st Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Big moment for Matthew Potts who had had a quiet game, not taking a wicket in the first innings. With Olly Stone waiting in the wings, Potts will be eager to pick up a couple more wickets to preserve his place in the team. Real competition among the quick bowlers even with James Anderson’s retirement.

03:53 PM BST

WICKET! De Silva LBW b Potts 11

Potts gets one to leap up a bit off a length, catching de Silva in the midriff. Mark Wood is currently off the field of play and is pictured chatting next to Brendon McCullum.

A short one from Potts keeps low-ish and hits Dhananjaya on the pads in front. Umpire says out. Sri Lanka review. Nothing wrong with it at all, though and the ball is shown to be hitting high on middle and leg. I don’t think it kept that low (it was no grubber), but the Sri Lanka captain missed and returns to the pavilion.

FOW 95/4

03:50 PM BST

Over 25: SL 95/3 (Mathews 42 de Silva 11)

Bashir continues to tempt the Sri Lankan batsmen, but nobody bites this over. Well, apart from a slog sweep from captain de Silva, for which he gets one.

03:46 PM BST

Over 24: SL 91/3 (Mathews 41 de Silva 8)

Potts clocking in at about 84mph in this over. He does bowl a heavy ball, though. Didn’t bowl too well, heavy balls or not, in the first innings here.

03:42 PM BST

Over 23: SL 89/3 (Mathews 40 de Silva 8)

Shoaib Bashir continues for the second over in this spell. He’s gone for a few runs and I think Sri Lanka’s approach will be aggressive. That continues as de Silva lofts him down the ground for four.

Sri Lanka injury update: Dinesh Chandimal has been sent for an X-ray, it seems. I imagine it will be broken and possibly quite badly. But all the best to him, it looked nasty.

03:39 PM BST

Over 22: SL 83/3 (Mathews 39 de Silva 4)

A decent, quick-ish first over from Potts. Just a single to Mathews from it.

03:38 PM BST

Whither Bairstow?

Well played Jamie Smith today but meanwhile up in Scarborough Jonny Bairstow has a fifty on his championship return for Yorkshire. Jonny wants his England place back but hard to see a way in now.

03:34 PM BST

Over 21: SL 83/3 (Mathews 38 de Silva 4)

Mathews continues his accumulation with 64 to steady the Sri Lanka ship. Looks like Matthew Pots is coming on for his first over of the day.

03:32 PM BST

Watch: Wood injures Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal retires hurt on 10 after an injury to his right hand 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/p17szdxH8N — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

03:30 PM BST

Over 20: SL 82/3 (Mathews 37 de Silva 4)

Wood gets Mathews hopping about on the crease but the latest delivery is clipped off his pads for a single. Sri Lanka still trail by 40 with, in effect, six wickets remaining.

03:27 PM BST

Mark Wood’s body count grows

Add Dinesh Chandimal to the list of batsmen hit by Mark Wood this summer. Kevin Sinclair had his wrist broken by Wood at Trent Bridge last month and that looks like another broken bone with Chandimal’s right thumb swelling up quickly. To have a bowler of Wood’s lethal pace is such a bonus for England. If only they can add Archer to the attack…

03:27 PM BST

Over 19: SL 81/3 (Mathews 36 de Silva 4)

A one, a two and a three of Woakes’ later over which makes six in total. Sri Lanka not exactly digging themselves out of their mire but are climbing step by step out of it.

03:23 PM BST

Over 18: SL 75/3 (Mathews 33 de Silva 1)

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva is the captain and the next man in with Sri Lanka effectively four down. Surprised that Wood didn’t come on earlier, to be honest.

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal leaves the field retired hurt after being hit on the hand by England bowler Mark Wood, during day three of the First Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester

03:17 PM BST

Chandimal retires hurt

Wood is the man causing the most problems for the Sri Lanka batsmen and by far... he pins Chandimal on the glove with one that jagged back and rose into his thumb. Ouch. Out comes the physio.

Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2024 Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal walks off after sustaining an injury Action Images

Further inspection of the thumb from the TV cameras shows a very swollen thumb and a shaking hand. It looks very painful and he will leave the pitch. Retired hurt. I think it unlikely that he will return but you never know...

03:08 PM BST

Over 17: SL 74/3 (Mathews 33 Chandimal 10)

Woakes continues to target the stumps to Chandimal. The game is in a bit of a lull and we will have drinks...

03:04 PM BST

Over 16: SL 72/3 (Mathews 32 Chandimal 9)

Three more to Mathews off Atkinson and a single to Chandimal as the England’s lead is reduced to 50. What would be a tricky total? Well, depends how well the side bowling perform in the fourth innings. 180 can be tricky but Sri Lanka would have to bat well to get there.

03:00 PM BST

Over 15: SL 68/3 (Mathews 29 Chandimal 8)

Mathews has a go at Bashir, getting the long handle out and heaving him over long on for six. 11 from it and you wonder if Pope will persist with the spinner...

02:56 PM BST

Jamie Smith has two great assets that mark him out as a future England great

One cricketer dominated the third morning of the Old Trafford Test amid the unfriendly zephyrs: Jamie Smith. It was as if the Sri Lankan tourists had given up on getting Smith out and were simply intent on delaying his maiden Test century as long as they could. It came in the end of course, with a clip to leg for two, and it might not be Smith’s last for England in any format. In his fourth Test, shorn of the same experience, he appears – on the evidence to date, which is some proviso – as good as Joe Root was at this same age of 24.

Read more from Scyld Berry here.

02:55 PM BST

More chin music from Wood in this spell?

On a cold and blustery afternoon in Manchester Mark Wood turns up the heat at the flick of a switch. A pin-point line, from round the wicket, into the lefthander Dimuth Karunaratne. You suspect Angelo Mathews, aged 37 and not very flexible, will have a few to fend...?

02:54 PM BST

Over 14: SL 57/3 (Mathews 22 Chandimal 4)

Wood tries out a shortball and Chandimal does well to avoid it, though he left his bat and hands in the air. A pull off the final ball of the over gets Chandimal three as Potts saves one on the boundary.

02:50 PM BST

WICKET! Karunaratne c Brook b Wood 27

“Great captaincy” klaxon! Mark Wood comes on and takes a wicket with his first ball. There’s more pace than anyone else on offer today and Dimuth Karunaratne edges behind, via his thigh, to the slips and Sri Lanka are three down. The batsman lingered in the crease for some reason, perhaps unsure he’d hit it but the umpire eventually sticks his finger up again and Karunaratne decides not to review.

FOW 52/3

02:47 PM BST

Over 13: SL 52/2 (Mathews 21 Karunaratne 27)

Bashir returns for another over... and two runs come from it – a single to each man.

02:44 PM BST

Over 12: SL 50/2 (Mathews 20 Karunaratne 26)

50 up for Sri Lanka and nearly the 50 for the partnership after they were 1/2 very early on.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews bats the ball on day three of the first Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on August 23, 2024

02:38 PM BST

Over 11: SL 44/2 (Mathews 18 Karunaratne 22)

Three to Mathews and one to Karunaratne in that Woakes over as SL trail by 78 runs. The crowd not exactly “up” right now at Old Trafford but one wicket would change that.

02:33 PM BST

Over 10: SL 36/2 (Mathews 15 Karunaratne 21)

Atkinson confuses Mathews, who ends up playing with his inside edge facing the bowler as the ball strikes his right thigh. Time for Mark Wood? You can’t say there are any terrors in the pitch but England will still want to be patient in their position. Sri Lanka by no means getting away from them, despite this building partnership.

02:28 PM BST

Over 9: SL 35/2 (Mathews 14 Karunaratne 21)

A catch just evades leg slip. Mathews angles it down the leg side but Pope is not quite close enough to get anything on it and it’s four more runs to Sri Lanka.

02:24 PM BST

Over 8: SL 30/2 (Mathews 9 Karunaratne 21)

The Bashir expierment did not last too long, Gus Atkinson is back. A bit of luck for Karunaratne? He plays the ball down through gulley and gets four for it, whether it not it was fully intentional is another matter. He then latches onto a wide and slightly short one from Atkinson, cutting away for four to move into the 20s. The deficit below 100 for Sri Lanka.

02:19 PM BST

Over 7: SL 22/2 (Mathews 9 Karunaratne 13)

A maiden over from Woakes.

England v Sri Lanka - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2024 England's Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka Action Images

02:16 PM BST

Over 6: SL 22/2 (Mathews 9 Karunaratne 13)

Just a single from the over as England’s lead diminishes to 100.

02:06 PM BST

Over 5: SL 21/2 (Mathews 8 Karunaratne 13)

Woakes returns and another big shout for LBW against Karunaratne. Pope decides to review...

It’s a scrambled-seam delivery again but it looks to be high from where I’m sitting. No bat involved...

It takes an age for the ball-tracking to appear. It’s going over middle and off stumps.

Karunarate then drives handsomely down the ground to move into double figures.

02:04 PM BST

Over 4: SL 16/2 (Mathews 7 Karunaratne 9)

A little full from Bashir and driven for four on the leg-side by Karunaratne. A half-volley, really. Another couple of singles from the over so six from it.

02:00 PM BST

We are nearly ready to resume

Shoaib Bashir will begin after lunch. Let’s see what he’s got. Seven matches, 29 wickets at 29.9 is not a bad start to a career by anyone’s measure.

01:29 PM BST

‘A superb morning’ for England

This is one of the most professional performances of the Bazball era because England have had to chip away and bide their time against Sri Lanka. Jamie Smith’s maiden century guided England to a 122-run lead having come in with the team 111 behind. He batted with a calm head, never reckless but even though by their standards England were about steady accumulation they still scored at 4.18 an over. A superb morning was capped by two wickets with the new ball in a tricky 15 minute session for Sri Lanka before lunch. One wicket each for Atkinson and Woakes strengthened England’s grip on a game they could wrap up today.

01:21 PM BST

LUNCH: SL 10/2 (Mathews 6 Karunaratne 4)

Well, the positive for Sri Lanka is that they have not lost another wicket but at 10/2, still trailing by 112, they are in a battle to take this into a fourth day. Not that they aren’t capable of setting a tricky target for England but that does seem unlikely as it stands.

England bowler Chris Woakes celebrates with Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Nishan Madushka during day three of the First Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.

01:15 PM BST

Over 2: SL 4/2 (Mathews 3 Karunaratne 1)

A three down the ground gets Mathews off a pair and ensures that Sri Lanka have more runs than wickets after a truly terrible start to their second innings. They still trail by 114 with one more over before lunch.

01:14 PM BST

Could this be over today?

England are flying. Both wickets to seam, rather than swing - the ball doesn’t tend to swing until 10 overs or so - with Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson using the wobble seam expertly to get nip. Real risk this is over today.

01:12 PM BST

WICKET! Kusal Mendis c Smith b Atkinson 0

Atkinson scrambles the seam, sends it in full but Kusal Mendis is stuck on the crease, hangs his bat out and outside edges it behind to Smith behind the stumps who takes a low catch to his right. Karunaratne had got SL off the mark before that but one for two is not a good start, obviously.

"Perfect morning for England" 🔥



Gus Atkinson removes Kusal Mendis for a duck 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3vRx4iBgzt — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

FOW 1/2

01:09 PM BST

Over 1: SL 0/1 (Kusal 0 Karunaratne 0)

Woakes has Kusal Mendis in all sorts of bother with the last ball of his opening over, which is a wicket maiden. A lot of work for Sri Lanka to do to get back into this game.

01:05 PM BST

WICKET! Madushka b Woakes 0

That did not take long. This is never a good look for a batsman, least of all an opener. Madushka shoulders arms to a scrambled seam ball from Woakes which moves from outside off to the stumps, into which the ball duly clatters.

BOWLED HIM ❌



Nishan Madushka is out third ball as Chris Woakes strikes early 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ay3qC3RLn1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

SL 0/1

01:03 PM BST

It will be Chris Woakes to open the bowling for England

England with an agressive field at this point with four slips – as it should be with a 118-run lead and with a short burst before tea.

12:55 PM BST

END OF INNS: ENG (358) lead SL by 118 runs

A healthy lead for England with Smith’s ton and Brook’s 56 helping them to that total. Atkinson stuck around for a while with Smith in their 60-odd run partnership which helped enormously.

12:54 PM BST

WICKET! Potts c Kamindu b V Fernando 17

Ramp shot from Potts is neatly executed here, getting four from it. He missed one at the start of the previous over.

He then goes for the heave and on the leg side and is caught in the deep. Probably two or three overs for England before lunch.

England 358ao

12:52 PM BST

A game-changing innings from Smith

England were 111 behind when Jamie Smith came in, 78 ahead when he was out so a genuine game changing innings. He was circumspect this morning with only 35 in the first hour added to the overnight total. England promised to refine Bazball and they have done so this summer. It helps that Sri Lanka lack any kind of x-factor with the ball, so England could accumulate, but Smith has shown at Old Trafford he has a multi-faceted game. Already looks a fine middle order player. The challenge will not be overburdening him too early because it will be tempting to pick him in all formats.

12:51 PM BST

Over 85: ENG 354/9 (Potts 13 Bashir 3)

Just a single to Potts off the latest over. Lunch at 1.15pm today, remember, to make up for lost time yesterday. So there’s still a good chance England will be bowling before lunch.

12:46 PM BST

Over 84: ENG 353/9 (Potts 12 Bashir 3)

England pretty keep to add to the total here. Potts scampers through for a single (possibly a leg-bye) on the final ball of the over but keeper Chandimal looks like he’s pulled something as he falls to the floor. He looks fine within a few seconds, though.

12:42 PM BST

Over 83: ENG 348/9 (Potts 10 Bashir 0)

England should get a few overs at Sri Lanka before lunch, then.

12:39 PM BST

WICKET! Wood b A Fernando 22

Wood takes on Asitha Fernando this time, heaving him through the leg side for six! A man with a pint in his hand catches it one-handed.

Mark Wood hits a huge six which is caught in the crowd before he is bowled by Fernando for 22 🔥

Nice. Potts gets a quick single which then turns into two with the help of overthrows. Wood alert to that one and called his batting partner through for another. Potts then plays a superb straight drive down the ground for four. Absolutely middled it.

Wood finally gets one, though, a full and straight one which he cannot get on top of. A useful cameo, I believe we call that.

Cricket - First Test - England v Sri Lanka - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2024 England's Mark Wood is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

FOW 348/9

12:34 PM BST

Over 82: ENG 334/8 (Wood 15, Potts 3)

Wood continues his assault against the new ball, slashing Jayasuriya through the covers for four. A good morning for England today so far despite the loss of two wickets.

Mark Wood batted aggressively - PA/Nick Potts

12:30 PM BST

Over 81: ENG 327/8 (Wood 9, Potts 2)

Wood, as ever, is going to play his shots. He pummels A wide-ish, short-ish one from Fernando with great force into the air and to the deep cover point boundary. The next ball is guided down behind square on the off-side for four more the very next ball! They come through for a single, a leg bye. Will Potts continue in Wood’s manner? He does with a fantastic flick off his hips for two. 11 from the over as England’s lead approaches 100.

12:25 PM BST

Over 80: ENG 316/8 (Wood 1, Potts 0)

Mark Wood, in at No 9, gets off the mark with an extravagant clip off the pads.

12:22 PM BST

WICKET! Smith c Chandimal b Jayasuriya 111

Jayasuriya sends down a wide one and Smith flashes at it with a horizontal bat and feathers it into the gloves of Chandimal who takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. A fine innings.

Jamie Smith goes for 111 after an excellent innings 👏

FOW 315/8

12:21 PM BST

Over 79: ENG 315/7 (Smith 111, Potts 0)

Three runs for Smith in the latest over to move to 111 as England’s first-innings lead reaches 79.

12:15 PM BST

Over 78: ENG 312/7 (Smith 108, Potts 0)

Well, out come the attacking shots. Smith bashes one down the ground for four and then shifts wide of the crease to the leg side and just bottom edges one past the stumps and keeper for two.

12:11 PM BST

How high can keeper/batsman Smith bat for England?

In his first Test promoted to number 6, Jamie Smith hits a serene hundred, adding to the brilliant impression that he has made this summer. All celebrated in typically undemonstrative style too. You suspect the question facing England in the years to come will be how high can Smith bat while retaining the gloves.

12:10 PM BST

Smith as good as Root at 23

Jamie Smith is surely going to raise the bar of English batsmanship. He is as good as Joe Root was at the same age of 23. Every test he has had to take so far in Tests, he has passed - as a batsman, and he has been solidly reliable as a keeper too, apart from a missed stumping here.

12:09 PM BST

Drinks – Over 77: ENG 305/7 (Smith 101, Potts 0)

Well, a bittersweet over for England there. Not quite in a commanding position yet but getting there.

12:08 PM BST

WICKET! Atkinson c Chandimal b Rathnayake

There’s a spike on UltraEdge and it’s a fair catch so Atkinson has to go. I think he was walking, in fairness. Just a slight edge but it’s a decent, supporting 20 for Atkinson in an important partnership for England.

Gus Atkinson departs for 20 after a tickle down the leg side ❌

FOW 305/7

12:06 PM BST

Smith gets hundred but then Sri Lanka review a caught behind...

Atkinson clips Rathnayake off his pads for a few and that brings Smith onto strike. It also brings up the 300 for England.

Smith then also clips it off his pads for a quick two and that brings up a first Test century for Smith! A wonderful innings that has steadied England as he tries to steer them into a commanding position.

"He has taken to Test cricket like a duck to water" 👏



Jamie Smith scores his FIRST century for England in his fourth Test match 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e1J8fTfdEG — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 23, 2024

Atkinson then appears to tickle one down the leg side to the wicket-keeper. The on-field umpires make no decision other than to send the review upstairs...

12:02 PM BST

Over 76: ENG 299/6 (Smith 98, Atkinson 17)

Atkinson has a slash and a misfield helps him get off strike with a single. That brings Smith onto strike on 97 and the field spreads...

He dances down the pitch and drives down the ground... just to long-off for a single. Atkinson gets a bit stuck in his crease and prods. There’s a big shout for something, leg before or a catch? Umpire says no and there’s no appeal. Atkinson edges past slip for a couple which brings Smith onto strike for the final ball. He pats it back through the covers...

11:59 AM BST

Over 75: ENG 294/6 (Smith 97, Atkinson 13)

Another shout for LBW this time off Rathnayake but it’s not close. Would have missed a second leg stump. Smith then clips him off the legs to take two to move to 97, his highest score in his nascent Test career.

England's Jamie Smith (right) in action during day three of the First Rothesay Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

11:54 AM BST

Over 74: ENG 291/6 (Smith 95, Atkinson 13)

A shout for LBW against Smith from Jayasuriya but it looked to be going down leg side to me. And the umpire. Not too far away from the inside edge but not that close, either. The bowler strays a bit too leg-side this time and Atkinson clips it off his pads for a single to keep the strike.

11:51 AM BST

Over 73: ENG 290/6 (Smith 95, Atkinson 12)

A single on the off side by Smith brings up the 50 partnership off 91 balls for these two as England’s lead edges ahead. Atkinson’s 12 off 50 isn’t very Bazball, but we are entering a slightly different version of those tactics, I think.

11:47 AM BST

Over 72: ENG 288/6 (Smith 94, Atkinson 11)

Decent stuff from Jayasuriya here. Atkinson having to jam his bat down on one that nearly takes the edge or the pad. Then comes a leading edge from Atkinson as he gets a bit tangled up. It bounces a yard or two before the bowler, though. Smith now just one big hit from a hundred but I don’t think that is the way he’s going to get there, unless he is given a gift.

11:43 AM BST

Over 71: ENG 287/6 (Smith 93, Atkinson 11)

Smith plays and misses at one outside off stump which didn’t really get up. I think a little leg-cutter from the left-armer V Fernando. And noticeably slower, too. Smith takes another single and is perfectly happy for Atkinson to be on strike. Atkinson seems perfectly happy to just defend.

England's Gus Atkinson during Day 3 of the First International Test Cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.

11:39 AM BST

Over 70: ENG 286/6 (Smith 92, Atkinson 11)

A loopy full toss is sent out by Smith to the deep cover fielder for just a single. England lead by 50. Should it have taken more punishment? Not sure. This is better from Jayasuriya, though. Putting it down in “good areas” to Atkinson who is happy just to present a straight bat down the ground and survive.

11:37 AM BST

Over 70: ENG 285/6 (Smith 91, Atkinson 11)

The ball is checked after four balls and just a single to Smith from the over. They continue with what they had before. A bit better from Sri Lanka, even if they are not especially threatening.

11:33 AM BST

Frugal Jayasuriya

A measure of how well Prabath Jayasuriya has bowled is that he has conceded just 2.6 an over: remarkable given England’s normal penchant for attacking spin.

11:32 AM BST

Over 68: ENG 284/6 (Smith 90, Atkinson 11)

Smith moves to 90 with a nudge off the pads to Jayasuriya. Just missed out on a ton in the previous series against West Indies. Sri Lanka have stemmed the tide of runs a little in the last two overs but you do wonder how long that will last...

11:28 AM BST

Over 67: ENG 283/6 (Smith 89, Atkinson 11)

Vishwa Fernando bowling around the early 80s across the right-handers. He does then move round the wicket to finish off the over which, if he gets his line right, should give the batsmen something more to think about in playing or leaving. A fairly tidy maiden in the end.

11:24 AM BST

Over 66: ENG 283/6 (Smith 89, Atkinson 11)

Another change in the bowling as Prabath Jayasuriya returns with his slow left-armers. It has been a bit sloppy from Sri Lanka so far this morning in all aspects. He drops short and Smith latches onto it with a cut but a couple of fielders out in the deep mean it is only two runs. Those the only two runs from the over.

England batsman Jamie Smith cuts a ball towards the boundary watched by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal during day three of the First Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester, England

11:21 AM BST

Over 65: ENG 281/6 (Smith 87, Atkinson 11)

Double Fernando action for Sri Lanka but none of it looks particularly threatening pace-wise, but there is some movement with the ball in the air. Atkinson prods one out through the covers with the bat face open and takes two. His job is largely going to be to support Smith but we are not yet at the stage of him taking singles to get Smith on strike when more is on offer. Atkinson does have a first-class average of 20.2 with three fifties.

England batsman Jamie Smith races past Sri Lanka bowler Asitha Fernando after driving a ball to the boundary during day three of the First Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on August 23, 2024 in Manchester, England

A single does, however, get Smith back on strike the very next ball with a bit of slackness in the fielding positions. Runs on offer for both batsmen, though, with Atkinson cutting behind square for four as England’s lead grows.

11:15 AM BST

Over 64: ENG 273/6 (Smith 86, Atkinson 4)

Asitha Fernando begins with an aborted delivery? Or was he just getting his run-up. Probably the latter, actually. Smith drives beautifully down the ground and it’s not a great one. Full and Smith just presents a straight bat back past the bowler for four. Another two for Smith takes him to within 18 runs of a first Test century. Smith then ends the over as he started it with a slightly wider drive down the ground, moving him to 86.

11:10 AM BST

Over 63: ENG 263/6 (Smith 76, Atkinson 4)

Left-arm pace from the othe end with Fernando steaming in. The wind is howling across the ground so Fernando will be looking to move the ball away from the bat and hope for an outside edge. Smith picks up two off his pads from one that drifts to close to leg. There was a hint of Kevin Pietersen about that flick.

11:09 AM BST

Wind assistance for Jayasuriya

Feels like the windiest of the three days so far, but not the coldest. Prabath Jayasuriya has even more assistance for his drift into right-handers. Nice how this Sri Lankan side have presented their own set of challenges eg SLA and skiddy reverse-swing.

11:04 AM BST

Over 62: ENG 260/6 (Smith 73, Atkinson 4)

Jayasuriya opens the bowling to Smith who starts the day with a single off the first ball to a trickle of applause. The Sri Lankans immediately bring the field in to Atkinson, trying to prevent the single to keep the tailender on strike. Atkinson’s defence looks solid, though. One off the over.

10:59 AM BST

Here we go...

The players are walking out in blustery conditions, but towards what is still a good pitch.

10:47 AM BST

Listen: Sir Geoffrey on what to expect today

10:46 AM BST

‘The Ben Foakes lobby has gone very quiet’

Nice morning at Old Trafford after a rainy start to the day. We should start on time and because of the rain interruptions so far there are 98 over due to be bowled. If the weather holds, the match should be well advanced by the close. Jamie Smith could show off some of his attacking methods this morning after playing within himself on day two to ensure a first-innings lead. The Ben Foakes lobby has gone very quiet.

10:27 AM BST

10:18 AM BST

Day three preview: Smith has a century in his sights

Hello and welcome to coverage from day three of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

Jamie Smith’s eye-catching start to life with England continued yesterday as his mature half-century carried the hosts into the lead.

The 24-year-old made enough of an impact in his maiden series against the West Indies to persuade England he could cope with a promotion to No 6 when Ben Stokes tore his hamstring and he proved that trust was not mistaken.

His knock of 72 not out was better than any of his more established top-order team-mates could muster, a composed effort that ensured England exited a taxing day on the front foot.

Just 57 overs were possible in Manchester yesterday, with the morning session wiped out by rain and bad light curtailing the evening’s play, but by stumps England had moved 23 ahead on 259 for six.

The forecast today is for gusty winds and light showers with a high of 18 degrees. Fingers crossed for a full day’s play.