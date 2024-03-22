England fans want flag changes banned after St George’s Cross furore

England will wear the new kit for the first time on Saturday night in a friendly against Brazil - AFP/DANIEL LEAL

England supporters want changes to the St George’s Cross on the team’s kits to be outlawed under a new independent football regulator.

Amid a growing row over the multicoloured cross on the Three Lions’ new shirt, fans have called for the national flag to be added to the list of heritage items protected by statutory regulation under the Football Governance Bill.

The Bill, launched this week, already prevents teams changing the colour of their main strips or the design of their crests without consulting supporters but, crucially, does not cover flags.

It also only covers clubs, meaning the Football Association is exempt from having to engage with fans over the design of England kits. The FA brought in similar rules in the summer of 2022, from which it is also exempt.

Dave Beverley, a veteran member of the England Supporters Travel Club, told Telegraph Sport that needed to change.

“I think any shirt design should be put to the fans,” he added, saying he did not agree with the multicoloured cross on the Nike-designed kit. “Can you see them doing the Stars and Stripes in multicolour?”

England Band leader John Hemmingham, who branded the new cross design was “a little bit much”, said: “It’s probably a good idea to consult before changing a badge or a crest or a flag.”

Mark Palios, the Tranmere Rovers chairman and former FA chief executive, also backed such a move, adding: “The mood music in the room is exactly that.”

Palios, who led the FA between 2003 and 2004, said he would have been able to veto any England strip designs when he was in charge.

“In my day, it was presented to me,” he said. “But I would have already taken the steer from the team that were involved around the whole issue of the kit. I wouldn’t necessarily have interfered in it.”

Nike, who produced the kit that sparked the backlash, have said: “The England 2024 home kit disrupts history with a modern take on a classic.

“The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple.

“The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag of St George on the back of the collar.”

