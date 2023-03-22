England fans told not to wear belts for Italy qualifier trip over weapon fears

England supporters attending tomorrow night's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy have been warned not to wear belts, over fears they could be used as a weapon.

Gareth Southgate's side start out on the road to next summer’s European Championship in Naples, taking on the defending champions in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

More than 2,500 England fans have bought tickets, but those travelling have been advised by the Football Association that they could be made to leave belts at security checkpoints.

There are concerns over the possibility of fan trouble, after violent scenes marred last week's Champions League tie between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Coaches will transport England fans in and out of the stadium to ensure their safety. A planned friendly match between England and Italy supporters has already been cancelled amid security concerns.

England men’s supporters’ team boss Garford Beck said he received a “very sinister and threatening” email purporting to be from “Napoli ultras” on Sunday.

It claimed “we will be there, 60 ultra to get you” if they went ahead with their friendly game with their Italian counterparts on Thursday afternoon.