England fans removed from Fiji World Cup quarter-final for fighting each other

England fans removed from Fiji quarter-final for fighting each other

England supporters were thrown out of the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday during the team’s victory over Fiji following a fight in the stands involving a number of supporters.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show one group of supporters engaging with another group dressed as Admiral Nelson, with one supporter sent flying down multiple rows of seats after being flipped over a shoulder.

No arrests were made following the incident but two supporters were ejected from the ground. It remains unclear from the footage at what time the incident occurred.

Footage of the scrap was posted on social media by the rugby podcast ‘The Good, The Bad and the Rugby’, who captioned the moment by saying “Unsavoury scenes at Stade Velodrome as several England fans are removed for fighting.”

Commenters responding to the video on social media condemned the incident, with one posting that the supporters were “Imposters. Rugby fans don’t behave this way”, and another criticising those involved for “behaving like soccer hooligans”.

The incident marred an otherwise positive day for England as they progressed to the semi-finals, surviving a late fightback from Fiji to guarantee their place in the final four in Paris next weekend thanks to late points from Owen Farrell with a drop goal and penalty.

England had previously been in control, leading 24-10, before Fiji tries from Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu left Steve Borthwick’s side facing a nervous finish as they went on to secure the win.

England supporters faced crowd issues of a different nature for their opening game of the tournament against Argentina, with some missing kick-off following long queues to enter the Stade Velodrome. Those issues were subsequently addressed in time for future matches including South Africa’s win over Scotland the following day at the same stadium.

