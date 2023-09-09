England fans locked out as chaos overshadows another major sporting event in France

England supporters were seen struggling to get into Stade de Marseille in time for kick-off - Daniel Schofield

Dozens of England supporters missed the kick-off of their opening World Cup against Argentina with yet more organisational chaos blighting another major sporting event in France.

Supporters on social media stated that it took more than an hour to get through security at the main gate at Stade de Marseille with the queue stretching at least 100 metres with just 30 minutes until kick off. Some fans were appealing directly to World Rugby to delay kick off but the game kicked off with empty seats throughout the 67,000 capacity stadium. By the time they got in they would have missed England flanker Tom Curry get sent off after just two minutes.

While fans complained about being part of a crush, there were no reports of any violence as there was for the 2022 Champions League final in which Liverpool supporters were teargassed and pepper sprayed by the police.

Again, however, questions will be asked of how supporters were left outside the stadium for a big event when they had been queueing for over an hour. There were tens of thousands of supporters around the stadium more than three hours before kick-off. Part of the problem was that there were several rounds of security with fans having to show tickets at one gate and then snake through metal barriers to have their bags searched.

World Rugby issued edicts barring fans bringing food and drink to any stadium so stewards spent a long time confiscating water bottles. While temperatures had dipped on a scorching hot day in Marseille, it was still 22C with supporters forced to buy water within the stadium.

There are reports that some of the gates were not opened until 8pm, leaving just an hour for thousands of supporters to file through. World Rugby are aware of the incident but have not commented.

There was no such problem at the same stadium for the 2022 Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.