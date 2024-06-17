Watch: England fans left stranded in Gelsenkirchen for hours by German train failures

England fans left stranded in Gelsenkirchen for hours by German train failures

German transport failures left England fans stranded in Gelsenkirchen hours after the Euro 2024 win over Serbia.

One young family was reduced to tears by the chaos and long queues, which led other supporters to miss connecting trains.

Supporters also complained of delays arriving by public transport at the game, with stewards apologising to travellers for what was described as a “disgrace”.

Chaos on the trains has come as a big disappointment for fans in Germany, a country internationally renowned for its efficiency.

Spectators and journalists leaving the stadium reported transport delays outside the venue for hours after full time.

Adrian Rutherford, a Belfast Telegraph journalist, said “one family with young children has been left in tears at the chaos”.

It's 12.40am - nearly two hours after the final whistle in Gelsenkirchen - and tens of thousands of fans are still in a massive queue to get a tram from the stadium to the city. One safety steward, apologising to fans, has branded the organising of tonight's game 'a disgrace' pic.twitter.com/VkNBNG7SBM — Adrian Rutherford (@arutherfordNI) June 16, 2024

The delays are likely to have caused major disruption for some fans, with many planning to join connecting trains from the city centre to Frankfurt, Cologne and other major cities.

Gavin Cooney, another sportswriter, wrote: “Gelsenkirchen a total disaster – took nearly three hours to get a tram and cover the 7km back to main train station. A 60,000-seater stadium served by 400-person trams going every 15 mins.”

Rutherford wrote that the problem was being caused by the trams “running infrequently” and having “only three carriages despite the platform being able to accommodate double that”.

James Olley, of ESPN, added: “This really isn’t great. Gelsenkirchen main station packed with fans still trying to get away but trains either not turning up or delayed. Game finished almost 3 hours ago.”

Fans also reported 90-minute delays on public transport to get to the game. “The German efficiency stereotype being exposed for the absolute myth it is,” wrote one match-going supporter.

Having once put Britain’s creaking railways to shame, Germany’s own network has been plunged into similar chaos in the last week.

UK police are expecting a record 350,000 England fans to travel out for Euro 2024, while there were an estimated 150,000 Scotland followers in Munich for their opening fixture alone.

Detlef Neuss, chair of Germany’s rail passenger lobby group Pro Bahn, warned such a mass influx would simply lead to “more problems with delayed trains and trains cancelled”.

Uefa’s sustainability strategy for Euro 2024 specifically encourages fans to use public transport to get to matches.