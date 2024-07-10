England fans erupt as last-minute winner sends Three Lions to Euro 2024 final

England fans erupted as Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute winner to send the Three Lions to the Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s super sub netted in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

The goal sparked scenes of jubilation inside Westfalenstadion, with other subs seen spilling onto the pitch to celebrate.

Back home fans watching the game in a Boxpark venue in London went absolutely crazy as Watkins scored the winner.

As has become tradition, beers went flying into the air as supporters jumped and danced around, some even taking their tops off.