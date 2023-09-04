Memo to Ellis Genge: insulting England fans won't work

Genge baited England fans on social media as the team departed for France - RFU/Steve Bardens

The question to be addressed is this: ‘What would be an acceptable return from England in the, now imminent, Rugby World Cup in France?’

Before answering that, it is worth mentioning that one of, if not the, most experienced England squads ever, left these shores with parting comments from Ellis Genge on social media of: “Write us off now, all the best” and “To all the England rugby fans *supporting* us, we know we’re not where we want to be at all right now. We will get there, stick with us through the dark, thanks for the love, we appreciate it”.

This comes from not just a squad player but from the England vice-captain and the sarcastic jibe, witting or unwitting, is as unwelcome as it is misplaced. England fans might well retort along the lines that it is not their ‘performances’ that have seen England’s ‘attack’ register just five tries in the four World Cup warm-up games. Nor is it their ‘defence’ that has leaked 12 tries in those games.

England fans might go on to say that their ‘support’ will be shown in the thousands who will travel to France, now in hope rather than expectation, and who will evidence that support by paying something close to ten grand if they stay in France for all pool games. They might also point out that this support will be given to starting players who will ‘earn’ around three times the national average annual wage for those games, irrespective of whether they qualify for the knockout stages.

Returning to the initial question, so low are expectations that England supporters might be willing to accept just getting out of the pool. Whatever the England players think, those supporters’ wish is for far more with the most benign of pools and by far the easier half of the draw when it comes to the knockout stages.

Consider this: to get into the knockout stages England just have to avoid defeat against three teams all ranked below them in the World Rugby standings – Japan (14th), who are a shadow of their 2015 and 2019 best, Samoa (12th) and Chile (22nd). To get into the semi-finals, they would likely need to beat struggling Australia or Wales – both ranked below them – or Fiji, who moved one place above them after last weekend’s win. Would that really be an acceptable return? Right now, many England fans would bite your hand off for a semi-final place but you have to question whether this would represent genuine progress under Steve Borthwick or whether it would be a fortuitous papering over of the cracks.

Taking this one step at a time, not getting out of the pool would be as disastrous as 2015, a campaign which effectively saw the end of the England coaching team and captain Chris Robshaw. There would then be a very difficult decision to be made. Would the Rugby Football Union deem just one year sufficient to judge Borthwick or would they give him the whole of the next World Cup cycle through to 2027?

This decision would be far from straightforward. On the one hand, there would have been limited time to realistically judge. On the other hand, not getting out of the pool would demonstrate little, if any, progress over a Six Nations tournament and a nearly 12-week preparation camp, which included four warm-up internationals. Should that happen, on what basis would you retain the present management and coaching structure, particularly when making a further error could see another World Cup campaign compromised?

Let us hope that the England squad put away the childish notion that their fans wish them ill. Let them eschew the sclerotic and ineffective building pressure-through-kicking game that has yielded almost nothing for the last nine games. May fans’ wishes be fulfilled and all those players with 50-plus caps start playing to their previous standards and we be shown exactly what England have been working on for the past three months. If, as George Ford, has been keen to stress, England are not far away from clicking, fans need – and are entitled to demand – that ambition replaces process and, if not, that the team’s systems at least make them winners if not entertainers.

At the risk of repetition, every England fan, and all their former players, want the team to do well. If the England camp want to believe otherwise, in order to create an illusory bunker mentality, then so be it – provided it works. Otherwise, obliquely insulting your fans before the tournament starts might not be the wisest counsel.

