England fans devastated as Kane misses from the spot and Three Lions crash out of World Cup

John Dunne
·4 min read
Defected England fans at BOXPARK Wembley as the Three Lions lost their World Cup quarter-final match against France (REUTERS)
Defected England fans at BOXPARK Wembley as the Three Lions lost their World Cup quarter-final match against France (REUTERS)

England fans were left crushed by World Cup penalty heartbreak as Harry Kane’s penalty miss saw the Three Lions World Cup end with a 2-1 defeat to France in their quarter-final tie.

England supporters had a brief moment of jubilation as Kane’s first spot-kick beat his Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris, with beers and Santa hats thrown in the air at fan parks across the nation.

After a VAR intervention, the Three Lions were awarded a second penalty for a foul on Mason Mount – but the England captain blazed it over the bar.

Fans across the country held their heads in their hands and watched on in silence as France set up a semi-final tie with Morocco on Wednesday.

England fans at the fan park in Wembley look on in misery as England fall to France (PA)
England fans at the fan park in Wembley look on in misery as England fall to France (PA)

The referee, Wilton Sampaio, was barracked by England fans in the stadium and beyond, following two contentious decisions in the first half, including a penalty shout.

Fans in pubs across the country were glued to the tense clash with the Box Park in Wembley among the big screen events in London where fans celebrated wildly after Harry Kane equalised only to see the captain blast over his second spot-kick leaving the nation deflated.

Many fans praised the performance of the team in the close encounter despite the defeat,

The Prince of Wales said he was “gutted” for England, adding “we are all so proud of you”.

In a personal message on Twitter, Prince William wrote: “Gareth, Harry and the whole England squad and staff, gutted for all of you.

“You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you.

“Heads held high and on to the next one!”

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick when England won the World Cup final in 1966, tweeted: “Proud of every single player and the way they have played.

“Sometimes the heart just doesn’t get what it wants on the night.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said England’s defeat was “gutting”, but the team “did us proud”.

He wrote on twitter: “An absolutely gutting result. But they did us proud. That second-half performance deserved so much more.”

Fans in the stadium spoke of their frustration at the loss by the closes of margins.

Teacher Greg Webster, 37, who lives in Qatar and is originally from Leicester, said: “I’m pretty gutted. We were the better team, it was just a few key moments.

“In general I think (Gareth) Southgate has done all right, but I don’t see why he brought Mason Mount on.”

He said England and France were two teams worthy of the final, adding: “France have lost a few players coming into it so it’s definitely a missed opportunity, and other big teams going out.”

Mr Webster went on: “You don’t expect (Harry) Kane to absolutely sky the penalty.”

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, whose goalscoring record Harry Kane could have broken if he scored his second penalty of the match late in the quarter-final, tweeted: “Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they’ve played this tournament and they should be proud.

“Congratulations to (Harry Kane) on equalling the record, he’ll be on his own soon and couldn’t think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry.”

Meanwhile French football fans “turned central London blue” after their World Cup quarter-final victory over England.

More than 700 UK-based expats gathered at the Zoo Bar and Club in Leicester Square on Saturday evening as Les Bleus defeated the Three Lions 2-1.

Supporters wore France football shirts and blue wigs, and brought scarves and flags as they danced to French music in the venue ahead of the game.

The large group left the bar cheering and celebrating among disheartened England supporters.

Yossoufa Cabayal, 25, from Earls Court, said: “We have taken over this city and turned central London blue.

“The boys were superb, England could not cope, unfortunately it is not coming home, it is coming to Paris.

“We are the best team left for sure.”

