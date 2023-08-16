England fans celebrate in London as Lionesses make it through to first World Cup final

(PA)

Lionesses fans across London erupted in cheers, hugs and dancing as England secured their place in the World Cup final after a stunning victory over host nation Australia.

A superb display with goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo ensured England reached their first World Cup final, beating the Matildas 3-1 in Sydney.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game on Tuesday morning, with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

In London Fans at Box Park Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie for the Aussies in the second half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and many fans embraced each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

An impromptu dance party followed, and England fans stood on top of tables and benches and began to dance as a DJ started playing football songs such as It’s Coming Home and Sweet Caroline.

Lionesses fans put children on their shoulders and danced around, while others posed to take photos.

Meanwhile the Welsh Guards Band played a rendition of Sweet Caroline at Tuesday’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace.

The @Lionesses have done it. World Cup finalists 󠁧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️



The @WelshGuardsBand played a rousing rendition of Sweet Caroline at today’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace 🎵



Good times never seemed so good ❤️ #Lionesses #FIFAWWC #AUSENG



Hear more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NVqYt9QTWV — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) August 16, 2023

Scores of other England fans celebrated in pubs and establishments across the capital, including a large gathering at Box Park Wembley.

Pubs are set to book out ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday at 11am.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote on social media: “ What a game. A massive congratulations to our incredible Lionesses.

“Know that all of England is with you as you head into the final—we couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of you.”

In a personally signed post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prince of Wales said: “What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the game “a supurb performance” while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “phenomenal semi-final win”.

England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting: “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Toone made herself one of the heroes of the day with a brilliant first-half strike, making Lionesses fans believe they could make their first World Cup final.

Composed finishes from Hemp and Russo rounded off a professional display, helping England sweep aside the host nation.

Former England striker Gary Lineker added his congratulations, posting on social media: “Well played Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”