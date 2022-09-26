England fans attacked by masked hooligans in Wembley pub before Germany game

Mike McGrath
Gareth Southgate - England fans attacked by masked hooligans in Wembley pub before Germany game - PA
England supporters were targeted by masked hooligans at a Wembley pub on Monday night ahead of their side's 3-3 draw with Germany.

Footage emerged of the Green Man, around half a mile from the national stadium, being stormed prior to England's final match before they head to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Police on horseback arrived to restore order, before and later riot vans arrived with pictures captured on mobile phones showing the assailants, estimated to be around 50 in number, being chased away. The pub is popular with England fans ahead of matches with views of the stadium for drinkers.

Witnesses reported fans receiving injuries from the attack and there were children at the pub with their parents ahead of the match. Paramedics attended the scene to attend to the injured.

Meanwhile, after the game manager Gareth Southgate insisted his team are equipped to deal with the pressure of the World Cup after coming back from two goals down.

After mistakes from Harry Maguire led to Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and Kai Havertz’s strike, Southgate’s players launched a comeback with goals from Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane’s spot-kick before conceding a late equaliser.

England have still gone six games without a win, their worst run since 1993, but Southgate says players have rediscovered their belief with this result and they are better for coming through the adversity of their recent run of matches where they have faced criticism.

“The players have been fantastic in the last few days and took some individual responsibility, collectively talked in the group and the whole experience has been one we needed to grow the team,” said Southgate.

“We are going to have pressure in a World Cup. You can try and avoid it but it is coming so better we feel it and learn how to deal with it. The players reacted in the right way when Germany scored. We showed character but also a lot of quality.

“The crowd also came with us and stayed with us, even at 0-2, they didn’t get on their back and that was so important for us. We scored and the roof almost lifted off and we all remember what it feels like for a goal to go in. We had an absolute punch on the nose at the end.”

Southgate will spend the next month deciding on the players to take to Qatar and will be sweating on John Stones’ fitness after he picked up a hamstring injury. Maguire also picked up an injury in the final stages of the match to see out the result.

Players held a team meeting away from coaching staff before the game to look at how they could end their run of results, which included failing to score from open play during their Uefa Nations League matches, which ended in relegation from the top tier.

“One of the things they asked could they have a meeting on their own to talk things through and for me that was such a positive sign,” Southgate said. “By the way there are moments at some clubs where that is not such a positive sign. But they talked that through with me. The best teams have a core of players that drive things. There are conversations in a week when they are eating, interacting that you can’t be involved in as a staff. It was just keeping people on track. We are on board with what we have asked to do.

“We can talk about team spirit when things are going well but the true test is in adversity.”

England’s comeback was driven by Jude Bellingham in midfield but their goals conceded came from Maguire giving away a penalty when he was dispossessed by Jamal Musiala. Nick Pope’s error led to Havertz scoring the equaliser. Southgate insisted he would persist with his three centre-backs system despite conceding three goals.

“I don’t think the system is responsible for any of the goals, I think that is clear,” he said. “People are going to have an opinion but I think it is the best way for us. If I am going to be a wishy-washy manager and change my mind then it is pointless me doing it.

“I think the players are committed to it, they know the more they play it, the more comfortable they will be and the more challenges opponents pose the more they get used to dealing with it.”

Southgate omitted Trent Alexander-Arnold from the matchday squad for the tournament and the Liverpool full-back faces a battle for his World Cup place.

"We've got a big squad with us and we've got four right-backs with super quality and Kieran [Trippier] is playing exceptionally well and Reece [James] has been one of the outstanding players in the league this season. Trent is a very good footballer and that's why we've picked him in the squad," Southgate said.

