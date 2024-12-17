England fall to 423-run defeat as New Zealand wrap up consolation win as expected

New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope on day four of the third Test in Hamilton. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/AP

It was a consolation win in terms of the series scoreline but a massive one all the same, New Zealand wrapping up the third Test against England by a margin of 423 runs on the fourth afternoon to send Tim Southee off into retirement with a smile.

The coup de grâce came at 2.15pm local time when Mitch Santner completed what has been fine return to the side by getting Brydon Carse stumped. Ben Stokes, due for a scan on his hamstring injury, never pulled on the whites and thus England were bowled out for 234 chasing an absurd 658 to win – their fourth largest defeat in history by way of runs.

Resistance? There was a little on a day that began in bright sunshine with England on 18 for two, having been slow-cooked 24 hours earlier. Jacob Bethell stood up in the morning for 76 runs from first drop, with his start to life as a Test cricketer having been a hugely encouraging one. Joe Root also crafted 50 to sign off with 1,556 Test runs for 2024.

But the size of the task was always too great after their collapse at the hands of Will Rourke on the second day and then a third watching Kane Williamson pile on the runs. England leave the country with a 2-1 series win – their third series win out of five in 2024 – but slightly bruised on their way to the departure lounge.

“Congratulations to England on a series win,” said Southee, who retires with 391 Test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee, who was present on the day. “As always it was played in a great spirit. I’ve really enjoyed playing against them over the years.



“I’d like to thank a few people. Firstly, New Zealand Cricket for everything over the last 17 years. My mum and dad, [wife] Brya and the kids – they’re the ones who are with you for the ride, they see the ups and downs. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me.



“This group of [teammates] made the ride so much more enjoyable, as did all the other players I’ve played with. I’ve loved every minute. Finally I’d like to thank the fans. It’s always great to turn out in front of numbers and this week has been really special.”

Santner was player of the match – seven wickets and 125 runs across the four days – but O’Rourke, it could be argued, left the greatest impression on the host. As well as the catalyst for England’s 143 all out in their innings, he doused Harry Brook’s flaming form in both. As Southee’s career wrapped up, a special talent emerged.

If there can be a defining moment on a day with inevitability baked into it from the outset then it came when O’Rourke swapped to the City End in the morning session and seriously let rip. The numbers – eight overs, four maidens, one for 25 – scarcely do justice to the shock and awe witnessed, or the panic he once again caused.

O’Rourke had a hand in all three wickets to fall as England reached lunch, even if the snorter that reared up and and flew to slip off the shoulder of Brook’s bat was the only one that went against his name. Not that scuppering Brook’s first Test as the world’s No1 ranked batter with scores of nought and one was not especially satisfying.

Root fell lbw on the sweep to Santner moments after being struck amidships by O’Rourke, while Bethell was so happy to see the back of his 94mph rockets his eyes lit up at Southee replacing him at the far end and stuck one up straight up in the air. Still, this was a bit of a statement from Bethell overall, being his third half century of his first tour.

Bethell was not meant to start the series but having played all three match, he has put Ollie Pope’s position at No3 – or perhaps even the misfiring Zak Crawley – under a bit of pressure. There is so much to like here, with courage under fire now able to be added to the list of attributes that have led to his fast-tracking by England.

Pope’s runs at No6 were crucial to England’s victories in Christchurch and Wellington, while his performances as the stand-in wicketkeeper have been proficient. Having just about survived O’Rourke’s hostility before lunch – including a vicious blow to the right biceps – Pope’s tour ended on a slightly glum note: bowled by the wily Matt Henry when attempting to reverse scoop him over the wicketkeeper.

Other than Gus Atkinson thrashing 43 down the order it was a procession, Santner fiddling out three more wickets – all three pretty much gifted – to trigger the handshakes.

Ali Martin’s full report to follow...