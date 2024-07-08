England team to face New Zealand: Our experts pick their 23s for second Test

Do you back Marcus Smith after he missed three kicks during England's 16-15 defeat in Dunedin? - Getty Images/Joe Allison

England’s opening match of their two-Test tour of New Zealand ended in a one-point defeat, in what was a golden opportunity missed for Steve Borthwick’s team.

They allowed a glorious opportunity to clinch a rare victory over the New Zealand to slip away after a 15-10 lead heading into the final quarter was reeled by two Damian McKenzie penalties.

There was much to admire in England’s performance, especially their blitz defence but they suffered problems at the scrum and also suffered from Marcus Smith missing eight points from the kicking tee.

This is how our writers would set England up in Auckland.

My only change would be to the front row, where Fin Baxter steps up for the game of his life at Joe Marler’s deputy, mighty shoes to fill. With such inexperience on the loosehead, Dan Cole should return at tighthead, where Will Stuart struggled against Ethan de Groot, with Bevan Rodd stepping up onto the bench.

England will benefit more from another game together than making any other changes, although Marcus Smith cannot afford another poor place-kicking display. New Zealand will undoubtedly improve at Eden Park, but so can England.

As we saw in the World Cup semi-final, there is a risk in front loading your best scrummagers but Cole should have enough veteran experience to combat De Groot’s conniving angles.

Elsewhere, it is as we were. England played well in the first Test, they just lacked accuracy in certain departments like their breakdown work, kick chase game and especially in Marcus Smith’s goalkicking. Smith will and should not be dropped for an off day from the tee but he needs a statement.

A six-two split of forwards on the bench is bold, and extremely tough on Fin Smith. But it makes sense to back Marcus Smith and give England’s pack the best chance of maintaining the dynamism they lost when Chandler Cunningham-South made way in Dunedin. Alex Dombrandt is an underrated jackaller as well as an additional carrier.

The versatility of George Furbank, Henry Slade and Tommy Freeman will be vital if a backline revamp is required. Harry Randall replaces Ben Spencer as the deputy scrum-half and Tom Roebuck is the best wing for an aerial battle. There is every chance of another tight finish. Dan Cole comes in to start, with Bevan Rodd on the bench.

Another go at No 10 for Marcus Smith despite those goalkicking issues, although perhaps if he has another off day England will be a bit quicker in handing responsibilities to either Slade or Fin Smith off the bench.

England have to get more out of their replacements – or at least have them concede fewer penalties – because their lack of positive contributions hurt the tourists in Dunedin when they began to tire.

Yes, they lost, but there were a number of excellent performances from Furbank, Feyi-Waboso, Slade and Lawrence, plus Itoje, Martin and Underhill in the pack. Back up those efforts and England have hope. What a moment for Fin Baxter, with the young pup making his first Test start at Eden Park. He defended very well in Dunedin.

Some minimal – albeit significant – changes. Yes, that is an F and not an M at fly-half. It has nothing to do with the goal-kicking of Marcus, but more the fact that we only really saw the Harlequin step up and boss the attack on one occasion in last week’s defeat, for Feyi-Waboso’s try.

With essentially three flankers across the back row, England lack a bit of ball-carrying oomph so, in mitigation, I’d bring in an over George to add some fizz. With the skipper on the bench, Itoje – one of the stars of the first Test – gets the armband.