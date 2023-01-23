England face nervous wait on duo after Saracens' defeat at Edinburgh

Edinburgh players embrace each other following their Champions Cup win over Saracens - England face nervous wait over duo following Saracens’ defeat at Edinburgh - PA/Steve Welsh

Edinburgh 20 Saracens 14

England have a potential front-row crisis with Jamie George ruled out for at least 12 days and doubts raised over the availability of Mako Vunipola, less than a fortnight away from the Six Nations.

George was sin-binned for a head-on-head tackle on Edinburgh openside Luke Crosbie during Saracens’ Champions Cup defeat. The hooker, named alongside Vunipola in Steve Borthwick’s England squad last week, was forced to depart for a head injury assessment after Crosbie had sent him careering into the artificial turf with an almighty thud.

George looked to be struggling to regain his feet but returned after his yellow card had elapsed, having passed his HIA. The hooker did not emerge for the second half, however, with the independent match doctor ruling that he could not continue due to concussion.

He now faces at least 12 days on the sidelines and will return only a day before England’s Six Nations tie against Scotland at Twickenham on February 4 – and only if he completes the return-to-play protocols. Owing to injuries to Luke Cowan-Dickie and George McGuigan, Jack Walker is the only other hooker in Borthwick’s squad.

Welfare group criticise George's treatment

Progressive Rugby, the player welfare lobby group, has criticised George's return to the field in Sunday's game, suggesting that George showed clear concussion symptoms and therefore should not have been eligible for a head injury assessment.

"In our view England hooker Jamie George demonstrated clear category 1 symptoms and has wrongly undergone a HIA instead of being permanently removed. This failure of process, which again calls into question the effectiveness of the HIA tool, not only puts the player at potentially catastrophic risk but is damaging to the image of the game we all love," read a statement.

“At a time when the amateur game is being asked to undertake significant change on. The grounds of safety, it is incumbent on the professional game to get their house in order. We ask that the relevant governing body investigate this incident as a matter of urgency and wish Jamie George all the best with his recovery.”

Regarding George's potential return ahead of Scotland, Borthwick said: "Jamie will follow return-to-play protocols, which give you a daily plan with daily assessments. He was good after the game so now follows that protocol, it can be 12 days. You have to assess what are symptoms and non-symptoms. The protocol has been in place for a period of time, which we'll follow.

Borthwick added that Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly would also be assessed for injuries from Saracens' game. England meet at Pennyhill Park for the first time under Borthwick on Monday evening before training on Tuesday.

Borthwick added: "I've been asked about how little time we have to prepare and about injuries, and they're good questions. All I'll say as a coach is there are players who will be missing, that's clear. We have a fantastic squad to coach with an incredible captain who want to start putting in performances which we can be proud of."

Vunipola withdrew in the warm-up with a sore foot and Daly suffered a “slight hamstring strain”, according to Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

“I’m not sure how serious [Daly] is, same with Mako – we’ll have to have that investigated,” McCall said. “Jamie has a concussion. I don’t know exactly what happened. It appears that Jamie passed his HIA and someone has had a further look at it and thought it better that he were withdrawn. And, of course, that’s the right decision.”

Scottish side win mini Calcutta Cup

Of equal concern for Borthwick would have been how the Premiership leaders rolled over in this miniature Calcutta Cup. Eight of Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad featured in Mike Blair’s match-day 23 against six of Borthwick’s England. A losing bonus point ensured Saracens a home last-16 tie – against Ospreys – while Edinburgh’s reward for a fabulous display is a trip to Leicester.

Saracens might have lost by just six points but this was a performance that was miles off their Premiership and European best. Outfought, outmuscled and out-thought, the visitors never had a realistic chance until Ben Earl’s late try gave them undeserved hope. It was an off day for an otherwise immaculate side.

Edinburgh took an early lead, the quick thinking of hooker Dave Cherry following cannon-ball carries from Viliame Mata and Jamie Ritchie. Pierre Schoeman – to the raucous, sell-out crowd’s delight – also did his fair share of rampaging. At times, Alex Goode and Nick Tompkins in the Saracens midfield could not handle the heat.

After Cherry’s close-range dot-down, Blair Kinghorn extended the hosts’ lead with Earl – otherwise excellent, in brighter news for Borthwick – penalised for not rolling away.

Two minutes after George’s indiscretion, Marco Riccioni also saw yellow for an almost identical tackle on Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist. The Saracens tighthead did not return but Edinburgh squandered two glaring opportunities to hammer home their advantage. First, Ritchie knocked on over the line after blasting through Tompkins, before a Christian Judge turnover saved Saracens.

Goode kept the visitors in touch with three penalties – two from the scrum and one Earl turnover – before Kinghorn added another after Tompkins had not rolled away.

Maro Itoje became the third Saracen to spend 10 minutes on the sideline – sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on – and Edinburgh learnt their first-half lessons. No opportunity was squandered this time and Schoeman conducted an Edinburgh maul beautifully to give the hosts daylight.

With tempers fraying, Ludovic Cayre had not quite finished with his yellow card. The French referee sent Sam Skinner to the sin bin for collapsing a Saracens maul, and moments later Earl was scooting down the sidelines to nab the visitors’ opening try – after 75 minutes – thanks to a sumptuous offload from replacement Eroni Mawi. It would not be enough to snatch an unlikely win, however, leaving Saracens – and England – with some thinking to do.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Cherry try, 7-0 Kinghorn con, 10-0 Kinghorn pen, 10-3 Goode pen, 10-6 Goode pen, 13-6 Kinghorn pen, 13-9 Goode pen 18-9 Schoeman try, 20-9 Kinghorn con, 20-14 Earl try.

Edinburgh: H Immelman; J Blain (W Goosen 56), M Bennett, J Lang, B Kinghorn; C Savala, B Vellacott (H Pyrgos 51); P Schoeman, D Cherry (A McBurney 75), WP Nel, S Skinner, G Gilchrist (co-capt), J Ritchie (co-capt) (N Haining 55), L Crosbie, V Mata.

Replacements unused: B Venter, L Atalifo, J Hodgson, C Hutchison.

Yellow card: S Skinner (71).

Saracens: E Daly (A Lewington 46); M Malins (C Judge 29, Malins 32), A Lozowski, N Tompkins, S Maitland; A Goode, I Van Zyl (A Davies 56); R Hislop (E Mawi 59), J George (capt) (K Pifeleti 41), M Riccioni, M Itoje, H Tizard (N Isiekwe 56), A Christie (K Pifeleti 29, Christie 34, T Dan 70), B Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements unused: Manu Vunipola.

Yellow cards: J George (22), M Riccioni (24), M Itoje (59).

Referee: L Cayre (France).

Attendance: 7,774.