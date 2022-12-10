England exit World Cup after Harry Kane misses late penalty in loss to France

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Al Khor
Harry Kane missed a late penalty as England’s World Cup dreams ended in a heartbreaking defeat to reigning champions France in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

Having reached the semi-finals in 2018 and finished as runners-up at last year’s European Championship, Gareth Southgate’s men were dreaming of a mouthwatering semi-final against Morocco.

England’s hopes were dashed by Aurelien Tchouameni’s early thunderbolt, only for Kane to level from the spot and equal Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record for the national team.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, (left) celebrates after Harry Kane's penalty miss
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, (left) celebrates after Harry Kane’s penalty miss (Nick Potts/PA)

France’s all-time scorer Olivier Giroud restored the World Cup holders’ lead and it proved to be the winner after Kane blazed over a late penalty in a crushing 2-1 quarter-final exit.

England have a long history of costly spot-kick misses but normally those issues arise in shootouts, like the agonising Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy last summer.

Southgate is contracted until next the European Championship and this may well prove his final World Cup match in charge – a night when his players rallied impressively after falling behind for the first time in Qatar.

Tchouameni’s thunderous drive from distance flew in just 17 minutes into the game after calls for a foul on Bukayo Saka in the build-up fell on deaf ears.

Aurelien Tchouameni puts France ahead
Aurelien Tchouameni puts France ahead (Adam Davy/PA)

Penalty appeals for a Dayot Upamecano foul on Kane were also ignored after the VAR concluded the decision occurred outside the box, but Southgate’s side heeded his advice to remain composed and robust.

England deservedly drew level when Tchouameni upended Saka early in the second half, with Kane beating Hugo Lloris to move level with Rooney’s all-time record of 53 goals.

Giroud put Didier Deschamps’ side back ahead in Al Khor, only for Theo Hernandez’s clumsy challenge on Mason Mount to bring another penalty after referee Wilton Sampaio reviewed the pitchside monitor.

But Kane found the Al Bayt Stadium stands rather than the net, meaning England are packing for home rather than preparing for a third successive semi-final in major competitions.

