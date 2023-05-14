'England have evidence they are on course to win a major trophy' - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Sitting on a step at the Al Bayt Stadium in the desert north of Doha, there was a frank admission from one of the victorious French players to John McDermott.

“It was like, ‘Wow, we were on the rocks there’,” McDermott says as he considers England’s cruel 2-1 defeat in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. The next day the Football Association’s technical director spoke to one of his predecessors Howard Wilkinson about how “sometimes the Gods are with you and [should there be a ‘sometimes’ here?] the Gods aren’t”.

Even so the FA, England, Gareth Southgate and McDermott are leaving as little as possible to chance. Indeed in an in-depth interview, the first he has given since his appointment two years ago, McDermott discusses a variety of topics:

How England are on the verge of winning a first major trophy since 1966

The bright prospects for a range of under-age teams at tournaments this summer

How there is a new “DNA Plus” document to refine the way England play and the “psycho-social work” at the heart of it

How anyone who claims they knew 14-year-old Harry Kane would be this good is a “liar”

Why former Dutch striker Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, rather than an English coach, is the right man to work with Southgate.

This is McDermott’s third spell working at the FA having re-joined the organisation from a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur – firstly as deputy to Les Reed and then succeeding him in Jan 2021 – and there is a comment that has remained with him from his first stint there.

“I always remember Sir Bobby (Robson) saying ‘at the FA you are the guardian of the game’ and that sense of ‘how do we make sure under our stewardship, my stewardship, that the game remains in as healthy if not more healthy position’ has stayed with me. I have always got that, I have always felt that responsibility,” McDermott says.

After 15 years at Tottenham, where he helped bring through players such as Kane, it was time to “put his head above the parapet” although returning during Covid, and with the FA cost-cutting, it was admittedly difficult. “I would say that was probably the toughest part of my career,” McDermott states.

England’s upward curve

Firstly, and undeniably, the main task – or rather the most high-profile task – revolves around the men’s senior team and McDermott is bullish about their chances at next year’s European Championship. There is also a determination not to “do a Greece” (who won the Euros in 2004 but have never come close since) and “try and sustain that”.

“This is the most successful time I can remember with England,” he says. “But I also look back on the feeling after the France game and the feeling in that camp of surprise.

“Surprise by our own players, surprise when I speak to some of the French players, that we lost. There is a real belief that we are good enough and our players believe that we can win the next tournament and believe that we could have won in Qatar.

“There is tangible data in what this team is doing and how they are accumulating evidence that we can win and that we are going to win. There is that inner belief but also something I sense when I am with the players and in the camp that it is not faux. There is a genuine, authentic belief that this group of lads are going to do it.”

That belief, McDermott insists, comes largely from Southgate whose “super-strength”, he says, is “team-building”. He adds: “Gareth is huge on building evidence and rather than going in and having a big ‘rah rah’ pep talk…I think there is, based on evidence, a genuine feeling that should have been ours, that could have been ours. I don’t think that’s hubris or an arrogance.”

England have made a strong start to Euro qualifying with wins away to Italy – for the first time since 1961 – and Ukraine and have two more fixtures in June against Malta and North Macedonia. They are on their way to the tournament in Germany and those games are part of a hectic summer ahead for McDermott.

He will be in Hungary this week with Ryan Garry who coaches the Under-17s at the European Championships, in Argentina with Ian Foster at the Under-20 World Cup, with the seniors and then the Under-21s with Lee Carsley at the Euros in Georgia and Romania.

“I am an advocate of international football and whether that is going away for tours and tournaments I think that’s the healthiest learning environment a player can be in,” McDermott says and, although there is disappointment that Juventus blocked Samuel Iling-Junior being called up for the Under-20s, all the England-based players are going despite it being outside the international window.

'England have evidence they are on course to win a major trophy' - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Player connections

A key issue with call-ups is players being eligible for more than one country. How do the FA attract them? “We’ve just devised DNA Plus,” McDermott reveals, which is an updating of the “England DNA” document authored nine years ago by Dan Ashworth, when he was the FA’s technical director and Southgate, then the Under-21s coach. It championed best-practice in scouting, coaching, development and preparation of young footballers.

“So it’s an evolution of the players we have available and how do we play. And, fundamentally, how do we play against a big team, how do you play through the thirds, how do you have an aura to try and dominate through style,” McDermott says of “DNA Plus”.

“I don’t think DNA Plus is anything radically new, but it’s certainly an evolution from what we’ve had and a modernisation as well, in terms of just branding and freshening up and giving the new staff an input to how we’re going to play. But based on the principles: we’re going to play open, we’re going to go for teams, and recognising the ‘Six Moments’ in the game – which are principles of play since the beginning of time.”

The ’Six Moments’ is a well-known coaching term referring to such fundamentals as what to do in and out of possession and at set-plays but the most interesting aspect of “DNA Plus” is what McDermott calls the “psycho-social” work. “It’s a huge part of what we’re trying to do: how do we make sure that we’re able to connect with our players. Sixty to seventy per cent of our players now are dual nationality,” he explains.

“So what we need is some of our best players to have some delayed gratification; being prepared to wait a little longer than if they played for a smaller nation. It’s about how do we connect with our players, how do we make sure they really want to play for England and are prepared to maybe wait another two years rather than get that instant cap with another nation. So that psycho-social element is a major, major part of what we’re trying to do.”

Talent ID

Developing young players and winning under-age tournaments is the foundation of his work and McDermott’s vast experience has taught him a few key lessons. “In ‘Moneyball’ (the book based on using statistical data in sport) they talk about ‘the curse of talent’. To be at the front of the peloton at 16 is one of the worst places to be,” he says. “Now, Fabregas comes through and Rooney comes through so there are examples. And Phil Foden is a fantastic player and I think he’s a real player for the future.

“But I don’t think winning international (youth) tournaments give you any guarantees because all of a sudden Jude Bellingham comes from Birmingham City (and overtakes everyone). (But) do we want winning England teams? Of course we do.”

Kane is perhaps the best example of a player coming through relatively late and without having shown a huge amount of previous promise. “I would have never known at 14 that Kane would become Kane. I think if somebody says yes, I think they’re a liar,” McDermott says of the England and Spurs striker who began with the club’s academy.

“His resilience to go (on loan) to (Leyton) Orient, go to Millwall, to work his way in, Leicester, Norwich not so good, to come back and fight against (Roberto) Soldado and (Emmanuel) Adebayor, to break into the team. Mentally incredible and very, very diligent.

“The metrics at time for Harry (at 14) his agility scores, his running scores, wouldn’t have been great. But he had this capacity to want to learn this obsession with football. I don’t think he was in his district side.”

'England have evidence they are on course to win a major trophy' - Action Images/Henry Browne

Opportunities for English players in the Premier League is a constant concern, however, with the figures for starters again hovering around 30 per cent. There are ongoing discussions as to what can be done and how work permits are handled through the FA but McDermott suggests quotas are unworkable.

“There’s always been competition and we’re not in position to put in quotas… I don’t see ‘you must play four players’ as viable,” he argues. “It’s a fine margin. We want the most competitive league in the world, we want the most-watched league in the world, we want this international league. But, of course, I’m an advocate for academies and young English players and Gareth is as well. So, trying to find that sweet spot going ahead, how do we make sure that we do have outstanding talent for our England teams but that doesn’t dilute the Premier League and vice versa.”

Coaching path

It is also about creating the right coaching environment – and giving the right coaches the right opportunities. With the Under-21s, McDermott has brought in former England internationals Ashley Cole and Joleon Lescott to work alongside the Irishman, Carsley. He calls them “two gladiators”.

“Gareth has talked about this before – when a player comes and he has been working with Jurgen (Klopp) or with Pep (Guardiola) or with whoever it can be an anti-climax if the standard of coaching or the inspiration is not as good. That is my thinking with the 21s – to make sure it is a Premier League-type environment. And hence bringing in those guys,” McDermott says.

However, are there enough chances for black coaches, in particular?

“It’s something I feel passionately about. Ces Podd gave me my first chance in coaching (at Leeds United). When I went into Spurs, I went in with Chris Ramsay who is a brilliant thinker, a brilliant communicator with young players. Working at a cosmopolitan club like Spurs and in a place like London, I’m very aware about our workforce, how we communicate and the need to not just talk about diversity but understand it and model it.

“There are various schemes going now through the FA and Premier League and it’s important to support that – but there is also a more informal way of doing it. So bringing in Joleon, bringing in Ash, it’s not just because of the colour of their skin, it’s because they’re outstanding gladiators who inspire those players.”

Another black coach, Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, has just joined the senior set-up. However, is bringing in a 51-year-old Dutchman the right message to English coaches looking for a chance?



“But I think if we’re trying to do what’s best for the players – we thought Jimmy was the best person for the job in terms of this era for where the team is. If we look at some of the other people working in the pathway, I don’t think that in any way undermines the route for black English coaches,” McDermott argues with Will Antwi (England Under-15s), Gifton Noel-Williams (Assistant Under-17s) and Garry with the FA.



Even so it will be Hasselbaink who is part of the staff that go to Germany next year and the appointment does look incongruous.



Whether that is Southgate’s last tournament remains to be seen. If he wins it, he may carry on. Either way McDermott, relieved that the manager decided to stay after the World Cup, says “there are succession plans in place”. Those plans may dominate next summer.

