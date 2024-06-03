England’s Euro 2024 warm-up matches vs Bosnia and Iceland: When, where and what time?

Kieran Trippier will captain England against Bosnia - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

England will play two friendly games as part of their final preparations for this summer’s Euro 2024, with this week’s matches their last on home soil before they travel to Germany.

It will be the last chance for players to impress Gareth Southgate as he finalises his plans for England’s Euros campaign.

When do England play Bosnia and Herzegovina and where?

England play Bosnia and Herzegovina later today – Monday, June 3. The match will be played at St James’ Park, home to Newcastle United. It will be England’s first match at St James’ Park since 2005.

What time does England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina start?

England’s match with Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 7.45pm (BST).

What channel are the matches on TV?

England’s Euro 2024 warm-up matches will be shown live on Channel 4. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow the games with our live blogs, which will include commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the grounds.

When it comes to the actual Euros, England matches will be spread across BBC and ITV.

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina head-to-head

This will be the first senior meeting between the two teams.

Match prediction

England fans will be hoping to wave the team off to the Euros off the back of two resounding victories, and they should get them, starting tonight. England to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0.

What is the latest England news?

Bukayo Saka and John Stones have been ruled out of England’s friendly against Bosnia in their preparations for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Stones will sit out the St James’ Park clash after reporting later in the week after playing in the FA Cup final, while Saka is resting after a muscle injury ruled him out of the final Premier League match of the season.

Anthony Gordon will also miss the penultimate fixture before the Euros, while Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are sidelined and pushing their recoveries to make the tournament.

“John reported a bit later so hasn’t worked with us,” said Southgate, whose team will also face Iceland at Wembley on Friday.

“Bukayo is progressing fine but will rest after his injury and will be available for Friday.

“They are all progressing well. Anthony has a good chance to be available for Friday, the other two [Maguire and Shaw] are more unlikely but we will see how it goes.”

Jude Bellingham will not be playing after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid on Saturday.

“He’s had a fantastic season, to join the biggest club in the world and to perform how he has is an incredible year for him and I’m delighted for him to win,” said Southgate, who will rest Bellingham for both friendlies.

“Jadon [Sancho] and Jamie [Bynoe-Gittens] were on the other side so we had no favourites as such but to cap that season with winning a Champions League has been a phenomenal year.

“We’re delighted. You saw him with his family and it’s a credit to him – how he comes across in the interviews is how he is. Whoever he interacts with in the squad, he has humility and understanding. He understood you have to earn respect from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric but would also have little respect for that on the training pitch.”

Southgate says a week of rest, rather than being with the squad, will benefit his squad.

“It’s not the most important thing [to be with the group], the most important thing is rest and recovery and we will benefit for from that,” he said. “That is the constraint of international football, you have to work out the most important thing and for Jude and therefore the team it is psychologically switching off and recovering.”

Kieran Trippier will captain the team, Southgate confirmed.

“I have to thank Gareth for giving me the trust. Armband or not I am ready for the team. Leading the lads out will be special,” said Trippier.

When do the Euros start?

Euro 2024 starts on Friday, June 14, with hosts Germany playing Scotland. England play their first match two days later, on the Sunday, against Serbia. Euro 2024 fixtures take place from June 14-July 14.

England squad for Euro 2024 warm-up matches

The England team for these two friendlies will come from Southgate’s provisional Euros squad, announced after the conclusion of the Premier League season. Notable omissions included Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling.

Southgate will submit his final Euros squad following the matches and ahead of Uefa’s June 7 deadline.

When do England play Iceland and where?

England’s final Euro 2024 warm-up match will be against Iceland on Friday, June 7, at Wembley Stadium.

Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze (left) and Adam Wharton may get a chance to impress Southgate in the final two warm-up games - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

What time does England vs Iceland start?

The match with Iceland will start at 7.45pm.

England vs Iceland head-to-head

The two teams have faced off five times before, with the last coming in Nov 2020 for a behind-closed-doors Nations League match at Wembley. England won 4-0 with Declan Rice and Phil Foden (2) scoring for their country for the first time. Mason Mount got the other goal. England also won their other Nations League match two months previous, thanks to Raheem Sterling’s penalty.

Before that came one of Iceland’s most memorable results to date, beating the Three Lions 2-1 to knock them out of Euro 2016, in what was Roy Hodgson’s last match as England manager.

It was Iceland’s first and only victory over England, after the Three Lions also won 6-1 in 2004 and drew 1-1 in a 1982 friendly.

