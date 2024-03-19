England’s Euro 2024 squad: When is it named and how many players are selected?

Harry Kane (right) will captain England at Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

For the England hopefuls, all roads lead to Gelsenkirchen on June 16 where Gareth Southgate’s team play their opening fixture of the 2024 European Championship.

The big question between now and then is, who will make it to Germany?

Southgate is able to select a 23-man squad, meaning there will be plenty of deserving candidates who miss out.

When will the England squad be named for Euro 2024?

That is very much TBC.

The deadline for submission of final Euro 2024 squads is June 7, as teams must submit their list of 23 players at least seven days before the opening match of the tournament.

How big will the squad be?

Squad sizes for Euro 2024 will be reduced back to 23 after they were increased to 26 for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup to account for disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is the latest England news?

England have two pre-Euro 2024 matches coming up in the international window, against Brazil (Saturday, March 23) and Belgium (Tuesday, March 26).

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to the England squad for these two friendlies. The 18-year-old has been moved into Southgate’s senior squad having initially been named in the Under-21s.

Mainoo, a former Under-17 and Under-19 international, has burst onto the scene at Old Trafford this season, racking up 20 appearances so far.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon also received their first England call-ups but there is no place for Kalvin Phillips in Southgate’s last squad before making his Euro 2024 selection.

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness for March’s Wembley friendlies.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling is conspicuous by his absence once again.

England squad to face Brazil and Belgium

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

What are the key issues facing Southgate?

The extensive list of absentees in England’s latest squad shows the injury-crisis Southgate is currently faced with.

From being spoilt for choice at full-back, the squad now appears vulnerable in this position and Southgate will be hoping this is resolved by the summer.

The England boss will be looking for Gomez, in particular, to impress in the upcoming friendlies due to his versatility.

Southgate’s defensive dilemmas have not been helped by in-form Arsenal defender Ben White’s request to not be selected by England at the moment.

The 26-year-old has starred for the Premier League leaders this season but has not featured for the national team since the 2022 World Cup.

White returned early from Qatar for what the Football Association called “personal reasons” and reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with England assistant Steve Holland.

Southgate has denied any such bust-up occured and had hoped to include the defender in his squad for the Brazil and Belgium games. The manager revealed White would otherwise have been in his 25-man squad for the friendlies, explaining: “Clearly on form I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in.

“We, John McDermott and I, had a call from Edu (Arsenal sporing director) last week (and he) said Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time.

“For me that is a great shame. He is a player we took to the Euros, a player we took to the World Cup and I spoke to him post-Qatar because I wanted to pick him.

“He is not available to us and there is no issue between us at all and I also should say there is never any issue with (coach) Steve Holland because that has been mentioned in articles and I don’t like that.

“I want that door wide open. He would be in this squad but he’s not available to us and I have to focus on who can help us.”

When are England’s upcoming friendlies?

March 23: vs Brazil, Wembley, 7pm (GMT)

March 26: vs Belgium, Wembley, 7.45pm (GMT)

How can I watch England’s friendlies on TV?

Both fixtures will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and can be streamed on the Channel 4 app.

Who is in England’s Euro 2024 group?

England are in group C and will take on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

When are England’s Euro 2024 group fixtures?

June 16: vs Serbia, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm (BST)

June 20: vs Denmark, Frankfurt, 5pm (BST)

June 25: vs Slovenia, Cologne, 8pm (BST)

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

