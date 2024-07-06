England at Euro 2024: Fixtures, odds and potential route to the final
England are preparing for their Euro 2024 quarter-final, after a last-gasp victory over Slovakia in the round of 16.
The draw is still invitingly open for Gareth Southgate’s men, who will face Switzerland in the quarter-final before a semi-final against one of Netherlands or Turkey.
England had almost a week to prepare for today’s quarter-final, which kicks off at 5pm. It will be broadcast on the BBC.
Who will England play in the quarter-final?
July 6, 5pm (Quarter-final): vs Switzerland – BBC
July 10, 8pm (Semi-final): vs Netherlands/Turkey – ITV
July 14 (Final): 8pm
What is the tournament format?
The top two from each of the six groups of four qualified for the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams. The tournament now follows a one-leg knockout format until the champion is crowned in the European Championship final.
Full Euro 2024 fixtures and results
How do I buy England tickets?
Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.
What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?
England: 4/1
Spain: 7/4
France: 9/4
Netherlands: 6/1
Switzerland: 12/1
Turkey: 40/1
What are England’s Euro 2024 results so far?
England narrowly beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening match of the group state, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s early header, and then drew with Denmark with a performance that drew plenty of criticism. Performance-wise, the 0-0 draw with Slovenia was little better.
In the first knockout match, against Slovakia, England were indebted to Kane’s close-range header which won the game after Bellingham scored an overhead kick to equalise little more than a minute before the final whistle.