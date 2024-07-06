England at Euro 2024: Fixtures, odds and potential route to the final

Gareth Southgate's England are in the opposite side of the draw from Spain, France and Germany - Getty Images/Etsuo Hara

England are preparing for their Euro 2024 quarter-final, after a last-gasp victory over Slovakia in the round of 16.

The draw is still invitingly open for Gareth Southgate’s men, who will face Switzerland in the quarter-final before a semi-final against one of Netherlands or Turkey.

England had almost a week to prepare for today’s quarter-final, which kicks off at 5pm. It will be broadcast on the BBC.

Who will England play in the quarter-final?

July 6, 5pm (Quarter-final) : vs Switzerland – BBC

July 10, 8pm (Semi-final): vs Netherlands/Turkey – ITV

July 14 (Final): 8pm

What is the tournament format?

The top two from each of the six groups of four qualified for the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams. The tournament now follows a one-leg knockout format until the champion is crowned in the European Championship final.

Full Euro 2024 fixtures and results

How do I buy England tickets?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

England: 4/1

Spain: 7/4

France: 9/4

Netherlands: 6/1

Switzerland: 12/1

Turkey: 40/1

Take a look at these Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets

What are England’s Euro 2024 results so far?

England narrowly beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening match of the group state, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s early header, and then drew with Denmark with a performance that drew plenty of criticism. Performance-wise, the 0-0 draw with Slovenia was little better.

In the first knockout match, against Slovakia, England were indebted to Kane’s close-range header which won the game after Bellingham scored an overhead kick to equalise little more than a minute before the final whistle.