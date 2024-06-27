England at Euro 2024: Fixtures, odds and potential route to the final

Southgate's England are in the opposite side of the draw from Spain, France, Germany and Belgium - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Georgia beating Portugal in a shock result in Group F means England will play Slovakia in the last-16 at Euro 2024. The match will be broadcast on ITV 1 this Sunday, with kick-off at 5pm.

England drew with Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 Group C game and a stalemate between Denmark and Serbia meant Gareth Southgate’s team went through to the knockout stage as group winners.

Because of the way the draw has opened up for England – with France, Spain, Belgium and Germany all on the other side –Southgate’s team are now shorter odds to win the Euros than they were immediately after being held to a 0-0 draw by Slovenia.

Who will England play in the round of 16?

June 30 (Round of 16) : vs Slovakia, 5pm, ITV

July 6 (Quarter-final) : vs Switzerland or Italy, 5pm

July 10 (Semi-final): 8pm

July 14 (Final): 8pm

What is the tournament format?

The top two from each of the six groups of four qualified for the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams. The tournament now follows a one-leg knockout format until the champion is crowned in the European Championship final.

Full Euro 2024 fixtures and results

How do I buy England tickets?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

What are England’s Euro 2024 results so far?

England narrowly beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening match, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s early header, and then drew with Denmark with a performance that drew plenty of criticism. Performance-wise, the 0-0 draw with Slovenia was little better.