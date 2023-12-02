England at Euro 2024: Fixtures, dates and venues for UEFA tournament in Germany

England have discovered what awaits them at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been drawn in Group C alongside Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark for the tournament in Germany next summer.

While each of their opponents are there on merit, there is little doubting the Three Lions have avoided disaster. Croatia, the Netherlands and Italy were just some of the teams they could have drawn.

There is huge pressure on England. Two near misses in the Southgate era have pointed to significant progress but a failure to beat the so-called bigger teams in each of the three tournaments for which he has been in charge raises doubts.

Expectant and optimistic supporters can now start booking their trips, so here’s everything you need to know.

Kick-off times to be confirmed in due course

England vs Serbia: Sunday 16 June 2024 at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen

England vs Denmark: Tuesday 20 June 2024 at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

England vs Slovenia: Tuesday 25 June 2024 at RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne